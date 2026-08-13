US-Colombia Trade Outpaces Mexico as PE Energy Launches pe-energy.com.co Distribution Hub

Houston, TX, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US exports to Colombia grew faster than US exports to Mexico over the past year, according to US Census Bureau trade data, even as Mexico remains by far the larger trading partner. Census figures show US exports to Colombia reached $19.5 billion in 2025, up 4.6% from 2024, compared with 0.8% growth in US exports to Mexico, which totaled $337.3 billion in 2025. Early 2026 data shows both corridors continuing to expand, with Colombia already at $8.9 billion and Mexico at $161.7 billion through May.



PE Energy Industrial Supply (PE-Energy), a US-based distributor of industrial equipment and parts for the energy, construction, manufacturing, and industrial sectors, is expanding alongside that trend. The company today announced pe-energy.com.co, its Spanish-language distribution hub for Colombia — following its 2025 launch of pe-energy.com.mx in Mexico — bringing a local-language catalog, quote-based ordering, volume pricing, and international shipping to Colombian industry.



“The trade numbers back up what we’re already seeing from customers,” said Shahzad Chagani, Director of Operations at PE Energy. “Mexico is still the larger market for us, but Colombia is growing faster, and buyers there want the same thing Mexican customers asked for two years ago: local-language quoting, regional support, and access to the equipment and parts they need without cross-border friction. pe-energy.com.co is built for that.”



Designed for Spanish-speaking buyers and procurement teams, PE Energy Colombia carries more than 17,000 products for oil-and-gas, industrial, and manufacturing operations, from lubricants, sealants, and thread compounds to safety equipment and ventilation systems. Colombian customers can request quotes in Spanish and are supported by PE Energy’s Colombia-based inside sales team, with fulfillment backed by the company’s US operation at pe-energy.com.



What’s new for Colombia

Spanish-language catalog and RFQ flow with more than 17,000 equipment and parts listings for Colombia’s energy, manufacturing, and construction markets

Fast quoting and Spanish-language support for technical specifications and documentation

Quote-based ordering, volume pricing, and international shipping for Colombian industry

Access to PE Energy’s brand lineup: bulk Jet-Lube (Jetlube) lubricants, sealants, and thread compounds; CM/Coffing (CMCO) hoists and rigging equipment, for which PE Energy is an authorized distributor; Walker Filtration compressed-air filtration equipment and verified equivalents; Des-Case desiccant breathers; Gearench; Tempest; Texsteam; and Oteco

Buyers sourcing lubricants can order bulk Jet-Lube in Colombia — anti-seize (antiseize) compounds, thread sealants, and specialty greases such as Kopr-Kote in sizes from 1/4 lb cans up to 50-gallon drums — through Jet-Lube products at PE Energy Colombia. In the United States, PE Energy’s Jet-Lube catalog lists more than 560 lubricant, sealant, and thread-compound products.



The Colombia hub joins PE Energy México (pe-energy.com.mx), the company’s Mexico distribution hub with more than 24,000 products, and the company’s US site, pe-energy.com.

Buyers in all three markets can also cross-reference OEM part numbers against PE Energy’s free industrial parts search and cross-reference at pe-energy.net, built with Stellar AI.



About PE Energy



PE Energy Industrial Supply (PE-Energy) is an industrial equipment and parts distributor serving energy, oilfield, and manufacturing operators in the United States, Mexico, and Colombia. The company supplies bulk Jet-Lube (Jetlube) lubricants, sealants, and thread compounds, is an authorized CM/Coffing (CMCO) distributor, and also carries Walker Filtration compressed-air filtration equipment and verified equivalents, Des-Case, Gearench, Tempest, Texsteam, and Oteco, with quote-based ordering and regional fulfillment. Learn more at pe-energy.com (US), pe-energy.com.mx (Mexico), and pe-energy.com.co (Colombia).



Media Contact



PE Energy Industrial Supply · Shahzad Chagani, Director of Operations

2700 Greens Rd. H300, Houston, TX 77032, United States

+1 281-310-0628 · pesales@pe-energy.com · pe-energy.com



Source



US Census Bureau, US Trade in Goods with Colombia and with Mexico — census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c3010.html and c2010.html (verified July 30, 2026).



https://thenewsfront.com/us-colombia-trade-outpaces-mexico-as-pe-energy-launches-pe-energy-com-co-distribution-hub/