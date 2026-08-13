Genius Group Restructures Balance Sheet, Increases Book Value 57% year-on-year to $106.6 million.

The Company announces positive results of its focus on increasing net asset value per share (NAVPS), pending review.

Net Assets increased 57% and NAVPS increased to $0.62.

Company currently trades at 10% of industry average price-to-book value ratio: 0.26x price-to-book ratio compared to peers at 2.6x price-to-book value ratio.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced that its focus on increasing net asset value per share as a key metric has delivered positive results in the first half of 2026, reporting a marked improvement in its unaudited management financials including net assets of $106.6 million, a 57% year over year increase from its mid-year 2025 net assets of $67.8 million, and net assets per share of $0.62. The Company’s unaudited financials for the first half of 2026 are currently undergoing review.

Key highlights on NAVPS Improvements

Total assets of $132.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $136.9 million at December 31, 2025, remaining steady despite reduction in Bitcoin Treasury and closure of loss-making divisions.

Total liabilities of $25.4 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $40.3 million at December 31, 2025. This is a 37% reduction due to repayment of all third party debt.

Net assets of $106.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $96.6 million at December 31, 2025. The year-on-year increase in net assets was 57% compared to $67.8 million net assets at June 30, 2025.

Net Asset Value Per Share of $0.62 per share, based on $106.6 million net assets and total float of 173.4 million issued shares.

The Company’s balance sheet improvements are due to a turnaround in operational profitability, with the Company recently reporting 156% year-on-year revenue growth and $7.0 million net profit from operations in the first half of 2026 over the first half of 2025.

Significant Valuation Discount to Peers

At the closing price of $0.16 on August 11, 2026, the Company trades at a price-to-book ratio of approximately 0.26x, meaning the Company's market capitalization is approximately 26% of its shareholders' equity. By comparison, the S&P 500 trades at a price-to-book ratio of 5.87x[1] and the U.S. education sector trades at an average of 2.60x[2].

Roger James Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said “Our peers in the education industry are currently enjoying a price-to-book ratio which is 10 times greater than Genius Group, despite having an average annual growth rate of 7.7% in revenue. This compares to Genius Group’s revenue growth of 156% in the first half of 2026.”

“We have spent the past year restructuring our balance sheet, eliminating all third-party debt, cancelling shares, closing loss-making divisions, and turning the Company operationally profitable. The result a strong balance sheet with $106.6 million in net assets and no third-party debt.”

“We believe the current share price does not reflect this progress, and we are committed to continuing to take decisive action to close the valuation gap through the growth of our operating divisions, Genius City projects and our AI education tools, which we expect to be a significant revenue catalyst.”

Shareholder Loyalty Bonus Update

At present, 72.7 million shares are held with the Company's transfer agent, VStock. The Company recently offered a Second Round of its shareholder loyalty bonus for shareholders holding their shares with VStock, with a $0.10 per share loyalty bonus payable in cash after a six-month holding period. Of all investors who responded, 69% chose to roll their shares from the First Round into the Second Round. The Company thanks these long-term shareholders for their continued commitment.

Note on Financial Reporting

All reported financials related to June 30, 2026 are unaudited financials pending review. All reported financials related to December 31, 2025 are audited financials and financials related to June 30, 2025 are reviewed. As a foreign public issuer, Genius Group is not required to file quarterly financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. However, as part of the Company’s commitment to transparency and enhanced shareholder communication, the Company is voluntarily providing unaudited operational results. Net profits from operations do not include central treasury gains or losses, or central income or costs related to financing, investing, legal proceedings or central management fees. Audited financial results for the full fiscal year 2025 are available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F.

NAVPS is calculated by dividing the net assets of the Company by the total issued shares. As a US foreign filer, Genius Group is required to file audited financials on an annual basis and half year financials based on audit review. However, management has chosen to provide quarterly financial updates to investors. Total float is after taking into account recently announced share cancellations and locked shares pending cancellation, including 20 million shares related to the Company’s Entrepreneur Resorts transaction and 7.4 million shares related to the Company’s LZGI transaction.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai