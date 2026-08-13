Cannara Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”, the “Company”, “us” or “we”) ( TSX: LOVE ) ( OTCQX: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at affordable prices with two mega facilities in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., announced today that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 1,975,642 of its common shares (“Shares”) during the twelve-month period commencing August 4, 2026, and ending August 3, 2027, it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral”) acting as its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the NCIB during pre-determined circumstances Cannara would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary blackout periods.

The Company has authorized Integral to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by Integral at its sole discretion based on certain parameters as to price and number of Shares set by Cannara in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP.

Under the terms of the NCIB, the Company may purchase up to a daily maximum of 10,469 Shares (being equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume of 41,879 Shares on the TSX). As Cannara’s Shares only commenced trading on the TSX on March 2, 2026, following the Company’s graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange, the average daily trading volume has been calculated using the period from March 2, 2026, to June 30, 2026, rather than the six completed calendar months preceding the TSX’s acceptance of the notice of the NCIB.

The ASPP constitutes an “automatic plan” for the purposes of applicable securities laws and has been pre-cleared by the TSX. The ASPP will commence immediately and terminate when the NCIB expires, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (i) the purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (ii) the NCIB expires; and (iii) the ASPP otherwise terminates in accordance with its terms.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management’s discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the NCIB. Any Shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

CONTACT

Scott Carroll, PhD, MBA

Vice President, Investor Relations & Commercial Strategy

scott.carroll@cannara.ca

ABOUT CANNARA

Cannara Biotech Inc. ( TSX: LOVE ) ( OTCQX: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec’s favourable energy costs, Cannara maintains an efficient, low-cost production model. For more information, please visit cannara.ca .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING “FORWARD-LOOKING” INFORMATION

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future purchases of Shares under the NCIB and ASPP. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. In this document, certain forward-looking statements are identified by words including “may,” “future,” “expected,” “intends” and “estimates.” By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s AIF available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and under the “Investor Area” section of our website at www.cannara.ca/en/investor-area .

Other risks not presently known to the Company or that the Company believes are not significant could also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning the availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, as well as customer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.