Finfare Garners “Alternative Cat Treat of the Year” Award In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Finfare Pet Foods , the seafood-only pet treat brand redefining quality and transparency in the category, is the recipient of the “Alternative Cat Treat of the Year” award. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Finfare applies the same standards used in high-end human seafood production to create cat treats. Beyond serving as a freeze-dried seafood treat option, FinFare sources real sashimi-grade salmon from certified sustainable fisheries, handled under strict cold-chain conditions - from harvest to finished product. Finfare utilizes premium whole-muscle seafood selected specifically for freshness, nutritional integrity, and safety.

Maintaining direct oversight of the raw material from the beginning, the company’s unique level of vertical integration enables it to preserve delicate nutrients and maintain exceptional product consistency. Finfare’s “Cold-Craft Technology” is a premium process where salmon is carefully slow smoked at low temperatures for several hours. The process naturally enhances flavor while helping preserve nutrients, oils, and aroma compounds. The salmon is then freeze-dried to lock in freshness and nutritional value without artificial preservatives, fillers, or additives.

Finfare’s treats enable a higher retention of Omega fatty acids and naturally significant levels of taurine, which are preserved from the seafood itself. The product uniquely delivers meaningful taurine levels through minimally processed ingredients rather than heavy fortification. One hundred percent of the seafood used in Finfare products comes from fisheries and facilities certified by Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

“By starting with premium sashimi-grade seafood and maintaining strict cold-chain handling throughout production, we can protect fragile nutrients that are often lost during traditional high-heat manufacturing processes. This is only possible because of the extraordinary care we place on raw material sourcing, temperature control, and gentle processing methods,” said Gabriel Viteri, CEO of Finfare Pet Foods. “We’re happy to accept ‘Alternative Cat Treat of the Year’ from Pet Innovation. Because of our deep roots in the seafood industry, we carefully control quality, traceability, and handling standards at every stage. The result is a treat with exceptional palatability and nutritional performance that cats instinctively love.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Finfare is redefining the future of cat treats. Many pet treats rely on rendered fish meals, by-products, or lower-grade trim materials, but cat owners are looking for clean-label products with recognizable ingredients, minimal processing, and naturally functional nutrition - products that support long-term wellness while maintaining transparency and ingredient integrity,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Finfare answers this demand by elevating the standards of what cat treats can be. Through Cold-Craft processing, naturally preserved taurine and Omega retention, sustainable sourcing, and human-grade quality standards, Finfare merges premium seafood craftsmanship with nutritional functionality.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Finfare

Finfare is a seafood-only pet treat company crafting sashimi-grade dog and cat treats rooted in decades of experience in the fine-seafood industry. Using premium ingredients and Cold-Craft processing techniques developed by veteran seafood experts, Finfare creates truly differentiated treats that pets love and pet parents trust. Fine Seafood, Perfected for Pets.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475