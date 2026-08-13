Melco Resorts Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

 | Source: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

MACAU, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco Resorts” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were US$1.25 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 6% from US$1.33 billion for the comparable period in 2025. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to softer performance in rolling chip and mass market table games as well as overall non-gaming operations.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was US$127.8 million, compared with US$124.7 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Melco Resorts’ Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was US$303.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$377.7 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the second quarter of 2026 was US$22.7 million, or US$0.06 per American depositary share (“ADS”), compared with US$17.2 million, or US$0.04 per ADS, in the second quarter of 2025. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$12.1 million and US$7.8 million during the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively, the majority of which was attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are confident in the long-term strength of our businesses and our outlook for Macau. Despite near-term headwinds that are reflected in our second quarter results, our priorities continue to be to deepen customer engagement, attract high quality visitation, and continue investing in our properties to anticipate the changing needs of our guests. Our new hotel, REM, will commence its phased opening in the third quarter of 2026, which together with our continued efforts to operate more efficiently and strengthen our business, positions us well to capture the demand that has been gaining momentum in Macau.

“Outside of Macau, our diversified portfolio continued to demonstrate resilience and growth potential. In the Philippines, City of Dreams Manila delivered solid year-over-year growth despite the ongoing challenges in the country. In Cyprus, City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos rebounded with considerable strength as disruptions in regional travel eased, with Property EBITDA in the second quarter of 2026 growing by 60% year-over-year.”

City of Dreams Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$632.2 million, compared with US$710.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. City of Dreams’ Adjusted EBITDA was US$147.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$225.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer rolling chip and mass market table games performance.

Rolling chip volume decreased to US$5.16 billion during the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$5.49 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Win rate was 2.71% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 3.93% in the second quarter of 2025. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$1.75 billion for each of the second quarters of 2026 and 2025. Hold percentage was 29.8% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 30.5% in the second quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2026 was US$1.20 billion, compared with US$0.95 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Win rate was 3.6% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 3.0% in the second quarter of 2025.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the second quarter of 2026 was US$89.5 million, compared with US$88.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Studio City Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$371.5 million, compared with US$388.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. Studio City’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$95.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$105.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer mass market table games performance.

Mass market table games drop was US$884.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$958.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. Hold percentage was 36.3% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 34.0% in the second quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2026 was US$1.04 billion, compared with US$0.92 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Win rate was 3.6% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 3.7% in the second quarter of 2025.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City was US$69.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$83.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Altira Macau Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$33.9 million, compared with US$28.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. Altira Macau’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$2.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$0.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market performance.

Mass market table games drop was US$134.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$119.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. Hold percentage was 22.0% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 21.3% in the second quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2026 was US$208.4 million, compared with US$114.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Win rate was 3.4% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 2.5% in the second quarter of 2025.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau was US$5.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$4.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Mocha Second Quarter Results

Prior to the fourth quarter of 2025, the Mocha and Other segment included the operations of Grand Dragon Casino before its closure in September 2025. This segment has been renamed to the Mocha segment from the fourth quarter of 2025 onwards.

Following the government mandated closures in 2025, the Mocha segment now includes results for three Mocha Clubs, namely Mocha Inner Harbour, Mocha Golden Dragon and Mocha Hotel Sintra.

Total operating revenues from Mocha were US$15.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$27.9 million from Mocha and Other in the second quarter of 2025. Mocha’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$4.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$5.2 million for Mocha and Other in the second quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2026 was US$377.0 million, compared with US$496.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Win rate was 4.0% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 4.1% in the second quarter of 2025.

City of Dreams Manila Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$97.3 million, compared with US$98.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. City of Dreams Manila’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$30.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$28.4 million in the comparable period of 2025.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$342.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$694.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Win rate was 3.67% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 2.05% in the second quarter of 2025. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$131.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$147.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Hold percentage was 35.4% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 34.8% in the second quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2026 was US$0.95 billion, compared with US$1.00 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Win rate was 5.0% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 4.6% in the second quarter of 2025.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the second quarter of 2026 was US$23.3 million, compared with US$27.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Second Quarter Results

The Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in conjunction with three satellite casinos in Cyprus.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were US$82.0 million, compared with US$72.3 million in the second quarter of 2025. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$19.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$12.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market performance.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$0.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. Win rate was negative 29.66% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 7.28% in the second quarter of 2025. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%. The significant movement in the rolling chip win rate resulted from low gaming volumes.

Mass market table games drop was US$175.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$161.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Hold percentage was 22.1% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 21.9% in the second quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2026 was US$727.7 million, compared with US$668.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Win rate was 5.1% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 4.9% in the second quarter of 2025.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the second quarter of 2026 was US$24.4 million, compared with US$25.4 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Other Operations

Other Operations include the Company’s casino operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which opened on August 1, 2025, and provision of management services to the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which opened to the public on July 15, 2025.

Total operating revenues from Other Operations were US$16.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Adjusted EBITDA from Other Operations was US$3.5 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were US$109.5 million, which mainly included interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, of US$111.0 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$135.7 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2026, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2026 referred to above was US$28.5 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated August 13, 2026 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City reported in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco Resorts. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City presented in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the gaming operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2026 aggregated to US$1.04 billion, including US$124.3 million of restricted cash.

Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.05 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, MCO Nominee One Limited drew down HK$3.27 billion (equivalent to US$416.7 million) principal amount outstanding under its revolving credit facilities (the “MN1 2020 Revolving Facilities”). On June 9, 2026, the Company announced that the maturity date of the MN1 2020 Revolving Facilities was extended from April 2027 to June 2031 and an incremental facility of HK$6.44 billion (equivalent to US$821.0 million) was established such that the total commitments under the MN1 2020 Revolving Facilities increased to HK$21.68 billion (equivalent to US$2.76 billion).

On May 15, 2026, Studio City Company Limited (“SCC”) issued US$300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior secured notes due 2031 (“2031 SCC Senior Secured Notes”). The net proceeds from the issuance of the 2031 SCC Senior Secured Notes, together with a HK$118.0 million (equivalent to US$15.1 million) drawdown from SCC’s senior secured credit facility, and cash on hand, was utilized to refinance US$350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 7.000% senior secured notes due 2027.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 18, 2026, Studio City Finance Limited redeemed an aggregate principal amount of US$165.0 million of its outstanding 6.500% senior notes due 2028 pursuant to the notice of partial redemption dated June 18, 2026. The redemption was funded with a HK$1.18 billion (equivalent to US$150.5 million) drawdown from SCC’s senior secured credit facility. All of the redeemed notes have been cancelled.

Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities as of June 30, 2026 was approximately US$2.80 billion.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2026 were US$123.9 million, which mainly included costs related to enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau as well as City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Share Repurchase Programs

During the period from April 1, 2026 to August 12, 2026, Melco Resorts repurchased approximately 22.4 million ADSs (representing approximately 67.1 million ordinary shares) from the open market at an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$120.6 million. As of August 12, 2026, the Company has remaining authority to repurchase up to approximately US$589.6 million of its equity.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:30 p.m. Singapore Time).

To join the conference call, please register in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference.

Online Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10055249-7qhfkc.html

An audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines, the Republic of Cyprus and Sri Lanka, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), integrated resort and casino rent and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, integrated resort and casino rent, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and to compare the operating performance of our properties with those of our competitors.

The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
  
(2) “Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited” is net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other and loss on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”), which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
   

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka (www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For the investment community, please contact:
Jeanny Kim
Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer
Tel: +852 2598 3698
Email: jeannykim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

            
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2026  2025  2026  2025 
            
Operating revenues:           
Casino$1,035,100  $1,095,508  $2,185,433  $2,119,920 
Rooms 112,307   108,918   220,761   214,057 
Food and beverage 66,685   70,948   132,463   146,496 
Entertainment, retail and other 38,106   52,837   80,255   80,046 
Total operating revenues 1,252,198   1,328,211   2,618,912   2,560,519 
            
Operating costs and expenses:           
Casino (692,284)  (695,947)  (1,421,354)  (1,358,604)
Rooms (39,592)  (36,938)  (78,957)  (72,563)
Food and beverage (60,693)  (60,641)  (122,606)  (121,738)
Entertainment, retail and other (23,496)  (32,731)  (46,685)  (46,518)
General and administrative (166,235)  (158,494)  (345,858)  (313,444)
Payments to the Philippine Parties (6,763)  (9,062)  (16,137)  (18,301)
Pre-opening costs (1,302)  (28,982)  (1,593)  (43,023)
Development costs (1,406)  (1,846)  (2,428)  (5,270)
Amortization of land use rights (4,965)  (4,980)  (9,941)  (9,982)
Depreciation and amortization (130,705)  (128,943)  (266,793)  (254,364)
Property charges and other 3,025   (44,991)  197   (47,186)
Total operating costs and expenses (1,124,416)  (1,203,555)  (2,312,155)  (2,290,993)
Operating income 127,782   124,656   306,757   269,526 
Non-operating income (expenses):           
Interest income 1,178   1,687   2,170   4,563 
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (110,985)  (117,883)  (222,803)  (237,389)
Other financing costs (1,534)  (1,895)  (3,277)  (3,978)
Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (3,152)  13,299   5,687   18,901 
Other income, net 6,342   1,389   9,097   1,989 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,380)  -   (1,380)  - 
Total non-operating expenses, net (109,531)  (103,403)  (210,506)  (215,914)
Income before income tax 18,251   21,253   96,251   53,612 
Income tax expense (7,701)  (11,898)  (14,821)  (16,510)
Net income 10,550   9,355   81,430   37,102 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 12,111   7,837   18,063   12,622 
Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$22,661  $17,192  $99,493  $49,724 
            
Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:           
Basic$0.019  $0.015  $0.085  $0.041 
Diluted$0.019  $0.014  $0.085  $0.041 
            
Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:           
Basic$0.058  $0.044  $0.256  $0.123 
Diluted$0.058  $0.043  $0.254  $0.122 
            
Weighted average shares outstanding used in net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:           
Basic 1,164,375,334   1,183,590,580   1,167,308,707   1,216,519,466 
Diluted 1,165,971,364   1,186,358,988   1,173,167,189   1,219,467,624 
            



      
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
      
 June 30, December 31,
 2026  2025 
ASSETS     
      
Current assets:     
  Cash and cash equivalents$912,893  $1,023,199 
  Accounts receivable, net 117,484   126,405 
  Receivables from affiliated companies 2,185   887 
  Inventories 36,219   36,919 
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets 85,797   81,790 
Total current assets 1,154,578   1,269,200 
      
Property and equipment, net 5,026,918   5,157,443 
Intangible assets, net 266,991   270,903 
Goodwill 23,305   23,490 
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 173,211   129,428 
Restricted cash 124,253   125,235 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,778   76,935 
Land use rights, net 530,828   545,054 
Total assets$7,371,862  $7,597,688 
      
LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT     
      
Current liabilities:     
  Accounts payable$19,509  $25,910 
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,024,700   1,076,150 
  Income tax payable 29,074   29,208 
  Operating lease liabilities, current 18,721   18,998 
  Finance lease liabilities, current 32,430   33,327 
  Current portion of long-term debt, net 14,514   - 
  Payables to affiliated companies 142   719 
Total current liabilities 1,139,090   1,184,312 
      
Long-term debt, net 7,036,841   6,747,918 
Other long-term liabilities 276,730   309,799 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 36,439   34,590 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 71,275   76,108 
Finance lease liabilities, non-current 135,788   148,590 
Total liabilities 8,696,163   8,501,317 
      
Deficit:     
  Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized;     
    1,351,540,382 and 1,351,540,382 shares issued;     
    1,140,732,190 and 1,172,055,466 shares outstanding, respectively 13,515   13,515 
  Treasury shares, at cost; 210,808,192 and 179,484,916 shares, respectively(409,835)  (356,835)
  Additional paid-in capital 2,602,843   2,988,714 
  Accumulated other comprehensive losses (113,372)  (63,712)
  Accumulated losses (3,728,791)  (3,828,284)
Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ deficit (1,635,640)  (1,246,602)
Noncontrolling interests 311,339   342,973 
Total deficit (1,324,301)  (903,629)
Total liabilities and deficit$7,371,862  $7,597,688 
      



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2026  2025  2026  2025 
        
Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$22,661  $17,192  $99,493  $49,724 
Pre-opening costs 1,302   28,982   1,593   43,023 
Development costs 1,406   1,846   2,428   5,270 
Property charges and other (3,025)  44,991   (197)  47,186 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,380   -   1,380   - 
Income tax impact on adjustments (13)  (556)  (22)  (799)
Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (524)  (188)  (629)  (1,052)
Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$23,187  $92,267  $104,046  $143,352 
            
Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:           
Basic$0.020  $0.078  $0.089  $0.118 
Diluted$0.020  $0.078  $0.089  $0.118 
            
Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:           
Basic$0.060  $0.234  $0.267  $0.354 
Diluted$0.060  $0.233  $0.266  $0.353 
            
Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:           
Basic 1,164,375,334   1,183,590,580   1,167,308,707   1,216,519,466 
Diluted 1,165,971,364   1,186,358,988   1,173,167,189   1,219,467,624 
            



                                     
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                             
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
  City of
Dreams		 Studio
City		 Altira
Macau		 Mocha (3) City of Dreams
Manila		 City of Dreams 
Mediterranean 
and Other		 Other
Operations (4)		 Corporate 
and Other		 Total
                    
Operating income (loss)$98,537  $38,825  $299  $2,435  $17,805  $6,364  $(1,403) $(35,080) $127,782 
                             
  Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   6,763   -   -   -   6,763 
Integrated resort and casino rent (5) -   -   -   -   1,478   -   1,774   -   3,252 
  Pre-opening costs 1,258   27   -   -   -   -   -   17   1,302 
  Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   -   1,406   1,406 
  Depreciation and amortization 50,490   56,449   971   1,006   4,622   13,461   3,111   5,560   135,670 
  Share-based compensation 1,623   450   114   32   250   89   26   4,733   7,317 
  Property charges and other (4,124)  (236)  779   529   27   -   -   -   (3,025)
Adjusted EBITDA 147,784   95,515   2,163   4,002   30,945   19,914   3,508   (23,364)  280,467 
  Corporate and Other expenses -   -   -   -   -   -   -   23,364   23,364 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$147,784  $95,515  $2,163  $4,002  $30,945  $19,914  $3,508  $-  $303,831 
                             
                             
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
  City of
Dreams		 Studio
City		 Altira
Macau		 Mocha
and Other (3)		 City of Dreams
Manila		 City of Dreams 
Mediterranean 
and Other		 Other
Operations (4)		 Corporate 
and Other (4)		 Total
                    
Operating income (loss)$163,368  $47,336  $(35) $(51,468) $12,769  $(748) $(8,735) $(37,831) $124,656 
                             
  Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   9,062   -   -   -   9,062 
  Integrated resort and casino rent (5) -   -   -   -   1,118   -   1,788   -   2,906 
  Pre-opening costs (6) 19,985   314   -   -   -   -   6,895   -   27,194 
  Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   -   1,846   1,846 
  Depreciation and amortization 51,220   56,926   578   1,077   5,147   13,155   -   5,820   133,923 
  Share-based compensation 1,600   428   114   46   269   105   28   5,056   7,646 
  Property charges and other (10,536)  206   184   55,557   52   (97)  -   (375)  44,991 
Adjusted EBITDA 225,637   105,210   841   5,212   28,417   12,415   (24)  (25,484)  352,224 
  Corporate and Other expenses (4) -   -   -   -   -   -   -   25,484   25,484 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$225,637  $105,210  $841  $5,212  $28,417  $12,415  $(24) $-  $377,708 
                             
                             
(3)Mocha and Other segment included the operation of the Grand Dragon Casino before its closure and was changed to Mocha segment effective on September 23, 2025.
(4)Effective from August 1, 2025, the Company’s casino operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which commenced business on August 1, 2025, and provision of management services to operate certain floors of the hotel tower at City of Dreams Sri Lanka which opened to the public on July 15, 2025 were previously reported under the Corporate and Other category, has been included in the Other Operations segment for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025. City of Dreams Sri Lanka is an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka, developed by a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, an independent third party.
(5)Integrated resort and casino rent represents land rent and variable lease costs to Belle Corporation and casino rent to a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC.
(6)Certain amounts of pre-opening costs are grouped and reported under the line item Integrated resort and casino rent.
                             


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                            
 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
 City of
Dreams		 Studio
City		 Altira
Macau		 Mocha (3) City of Dreams
Manila		 City of Dreams 
Mediterranean 
and Other 		 Other
Operations (4)		 Corporate
and Other		 Total
                   
Operating income (loss)$254,217  $93,954  $1,377  $5,540  $39,201  $1,751  $(6,180) $(83,103) $306,757 
                            
  Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   16,137   -   -   -   16,137 
Integrated resort and casino rent (5) -   -   -   -   3,014   -   3,566   -   6,580 
  Pre-opening costs 1,515   28   -   -   -   -   33   17   1,593 
  Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   -   2,428   2,428 
  Depreciation and amortization 106,948   112,443   1,741   2,057   9,402   26,933   6,319   10,891   276,734 
  Share-based compensation 3,168   860   228   73   505   125   49   8,875   13,883 
  Property charges and other (3,707)  (34)  2,871   543   71   59   -   -   (197)
Adjusted EBITDA 362,141   207,251   6,217   8,213   68,330   28,868   3,787   (60,892)  623,915 
  Corporate and Other expenses -   -   -   -   -   -   -   60,892   60,892 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$362,141  $207,251  $6,217  $8,213  $68,330  $28,868  $3,787  $-  $684,807 
                            
                            
 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
 City of
Dreams		 Studio
City		 Altira
Macau		 Mocha 
and Other (3)		 City of Dreams
Manila		 City of Dreams 
Mediterranean 
and Other 		 Other
Operations (4)		 Corporate 
and Other (4)		 Total
                   
Operating income (loss)$300,860  $85,462  $(2,478) $(45,748) $26,293  $(1,220) $(14,184) $(79,459) $269,526 
                            
  Payments to the Philippine Parties -   -   -   -   18,301   -   -   -   18,301 
Integrated resort and casino rent (5) -   -   -   -   2,802   -   3,579   -   6,381 
Pre-opening costs (6) 28,461   469   -   -   -   -   10,514   -   39,444 
  Development costs -   -   -   -   -   -   -   5,270   5,270 
  Depreciation and amortization 100,759   113,674   1,105   2,104   10,505   25,153   -   11,046   264,346 
  Share-based compensation 2,897   766   212   90   485   205   38   9,743   14,436 
  Property charges and other (11,432)  2,161   1,313   55,557   86   (111)  -   (388)  47,186 
Adjusted EBITDA 421,545   202,532   152   12,003   58,472   24,027   (53)  (53,788)  664,890 
Corporate and Other expenses (4) -   -   -   -   -   -   -   53,788   53,788 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$421,545  $202,532  $152  $12,003  $58,472  $24,027  $(53) $-  $718,678 
                            



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2026  2025  2026  2025 
         
Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited$22,661  $17,192  $99,493  $49,724 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (12,111)  (7,837)  (18,063)  (12,622)
Net income 10,550   9,355   81,430   37,102 
Income tax expense 7,701   11,898   14,821   16,510 
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 109,531   103,403   210,506   215,914 
Depreciation and amortization 135,670   133,923   276,734   264,346 
Property charges and other (3,025)  44,991   (197)  47,186 
Share-based compensation 7,317   7,646   13,883   14,436 
Development costs 1,406   1,846   2,428   5,270 
Pre-opening costs (6) 1,302   27,194   1,593   39,444 
Integrated resort and casino rent (5) 3,252   2,906   6,580   6,381 
Payments to the Philippine Parties 6,763   9,062   16,137   18,301 
Adjusted EBITDA 280,467   352,224   623,915   664,890 
Corporate and Other expenses (4) 23,364   25,484   60,892   53,788 
Adjusted Property EBITDA$303,831  $377,708  $684,807  $718,678 
            



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data Schedule
          
   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
   June 30, June 30,
    2026   2025   2026   2025 
Room Statistics:       
 City of Dreams       
  Average daily rate (7)$224  $217  $227  $217 
  Occupancy per available room 99%   98%   99%   98% 
  Revenue per available room (8)$221  $212  $223  $213 
          
 Studio City       
  Average daily rate (7)$169  $163  $174  $166 
  Occupancy per available room 97%   97%   98%   98% 
  Revenue per available room (8)$163  $159  $170  $163 
          
 Altira Macau       
  Average daily rate (7)$131  $130  $133  $132 
  Occupancy per available room 98%   97%   98%   97% 
  Revenue per available room (8)$129  $126  $131  $128 
          
 City of Dreams Manila       
  Average daily rate (7)$144  $164  $146  $161 
  Occupancy per available room 97%   95%   96%   95% 
  Revenue per available room (8)$139  $156  $140  $153 
          
 City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other       
  Average daily rate (7)$536  $495  $493  $430 
  Occupancy per available room 67%   62%   55%   60% 
  Revenue per available room (8)$359  $306  $270  $257 
          
Other Information:       
 City of Dreams       
  Average number of table games 446   437   447   434 
  Average number of gaming machines 819   616   813   622 
  Table games win per unit per day (9)$16,323  $18,876  $17,619  $18,572 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$586  $505  $638  $507 
          
 Studio City       
  Average number of table games 253   253   253   253 
  Average number of gaming machines 935   724   949   760 
  Table games win per unit per day (9)$13,925  $14,143  $14,270  $13,734 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$433  $516  $451  $486 
          
 Altira Macau       
  Average number of table games 35   30   33   33 
  Average number of gaming machines 284   131   285   133 
  Table games win per unit per day (9)$9,324  $9,277  $10,415  $8,203 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$278  $242  $289  $276 
          
 Mocha and Other(3)       
  Average number of table games -   15   -   15 
  Average number of gaming machines 426   835   425   845 
  Table games win per unit per day (9)$-  $6,115  $-  $6,502 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$393  $270  $398  $279 
          
 City of Dreams Manila       
  Average number of table games 265   264   264   266 
  Average number of gaming machines 2,266   2,259   2,265   2,266 
  Table games win per unit per day (9)$2,460  $2,734  $2,660  $2,566 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$229  $223  $239  $237 
          
 City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other       
  Average number of table games 108   106   108   106 
  Average number of gaming machines 960   883   940   885 
  Table games win per unit per day (9)$3,954  $3,684  $3,702  $3,390 
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (10)$426  $406  $405  $389 
          
          
(7)Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
(8)Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
(9)Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, other incentives and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
(10)Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before other incentives and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
          




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