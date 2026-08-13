Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

 | Source: Studio City Studio City

MACAU, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) (“Studio City” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were US$164.6 million, compared with US$190.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to softer performance in mass market table games operations leading to a decrease in revenue from casino contract and lower overall non-gaming revenues.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$357.7 million and US$359.6 million for the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Mass market table games drop was US$884.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$958.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. Hold percentage was 36.3% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 34.0% in the second quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2026 was US$1.04 billion, compared with US$0.92 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Win rate was 3.6% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 3.7% in the second quarter of 2025.

Revenue from casino contract was US$76.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$83.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. Revenue from casino contract is net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino which are deducted by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, the gaming operator of the Studio City Casino (the “Gaming Operator”).

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$280.9 million and US$275.8 million in the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the second quarter of 2026 were US$87.8 million, compared with US$106.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2026 was US$15.0 million, compared with US$23.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Studio City’s Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$67.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with US$76.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The change was mainly attributable to lower revenue from casino contract and softer performance in non-gaming operations.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the second quarter of 2026 was US$15.6 million, or US$0.08 per American depositary share (“ADS”), compared with US$3.7 million, or US$0.02 per ADS, in the second quarter of 2025. The net loss attributable to participation interest was US$1.5 million and US$0.4 million in the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were US$30.2 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$29.9 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$52.3 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2026, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2026 referred to in the earnings release of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco Resorts”) dated August 13, 2026 (“Melco Resorts’ Earnings Release”) was US$28.5 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City reported in Melco Resorts’ Earnings Release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco Resorts. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City presented in Melco Resorts’ Earnings Release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the gaming operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2026 aggregated to US$118.2 million (December 31, 2025: US$109.5 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2025: US$0.1 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, at the end of the second quarter of 2026 was US$1.98 billion (December 31, 2025: US$2.02 billion), a reduction of US$38.0 million compared to total debt, net as of March 31, 2026.

On May 15, 2026, Studio City Company Limited (“SCC”) issued US$300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior secured notes due 2031 (“2031 SCC Senior Secured Notes”). The net proceeds from the issuance of the 2031 SCC Senior Secured Notes, together with a HK$118.0 million (equivalent to US$15.1 million) drawdown from SCC’s senior secured credit facility, and cash on hand, was utilized to refinance US$350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the 7.000% senior secured notes due 2027.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 18, 2026, Studio City Finance Limited redeemed an aggregate principal amount of US$165.0 million of its outstanding 6.500% senior notes due 2028 pursuant to the notice of partial redemption dated June 18, 2026. The redemption was funded with a HK$1.18 billion (equivalent to US$150.5 million) drawdown from SCC’s senior secured credit facility. All of the redeemed notes have been cancelled.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2026 were US$8.1 million.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1)"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure our operating performance and to compare our operating performance with those of our competitors.

The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is used by some investors as a way to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income/loss as an indicator of the Company’s performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA does not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA as only one of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
  
(2)“Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited” is net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited before pre-opening costs, property charges and other and loss on extinguishment of debt, net of participation interest and taxes. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our performance, in addition to income/loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
  

About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit www.studiocity-macau.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).

For the investment community, please contact:
Jeanny Kim
Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer
Tel: +852 2598 3698
Email: jeannykim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

  
  
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 
             
             
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 
             
Operating revenues:            
Revenue from casino contract$76,776  $83,783  $163,744  $159,703  
Rooms 40,523   39,645   84,123   80,881  
Food and beverage 20,485   21,453   41,827   44,204  
Entertainment 3,566   19,131   6,930   22,095  
Services fee 17,393   20,846   32,505   34,204  
Mall 4,783   4,502   9,812   8,963  
Retail and other 1,035   691   2,344   1,721  
Total operating revenues 164,561   190,051   341,285   351,771  
             
Operating costs and expenses:            
Costs related to casino contract (8,175)  (10,352)  (16,627)  (19,373) 
Rooms (14,779)  (14,776)  (30,066)  (29,548) 
Food and beverage (18,721)  (19,461)  (38,471)  (39,595) 
Entertainment (5,254)  (18,715)  (10,374)  (23,721) 
Mall (2,077)  (1,934)  (4,140)  (3,767) 
Retail and other (622)  (605)  (1,181)  (1,176) 
General and administrative (47,897)  (47,835)  (93,352)  (88,307) 
Pre-opening costs (27)  (314)  (28)  (469) 
Amortization of land use right (825)  (826)  (1,651)  (1,657) 
Depreciation and amortization (51,439)  (52,006)  (102,411)  (103,655) 
Property charges and other 236   (154)  34   (2,160) 
Total operating costs and expenses (149,580)  (166,978)  (298,267)  (313,428) 
Operating income 14,981   23,073   43,018   38,343  
Non-operating income (expenses):            
Interest income 388   243   554   517  
Interest expense (29,887)  (32,504)  (59,936)  (64,982) 
Other financing costs (426)  (580)  (842)  (1,153) 
Foreign exchange gains, net 1,076   8,758   9,518   10,729  
Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,380)  -   (1,380)  -  
Total non-operating expenses, net (30,229)  (24,083)  (52,086)  (54,889) 
Loss before income tax (15,248)  (1,010)  (9,068)  (16,546) 
Income tax expense (1,822)  (3,088)  (4,875)  (5,028) 
Net loss (17,070)  (4,098)  (13,943)  (21,574) 
Net loss attributable to participation interest 1,469   353   1,199   1,856  
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited$(15,601) $(3,745) $(12,744) $(19,718) 
             
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:             
Basic and diluted$(0.020) $(0.005) $(0.017) $(0.026) 
             
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:            
Basic and diluted$(0.081) $(0.019) $(0.066) $(0.102) 
             
Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:            
Basic and diluted 770,352,700   770,352,700   770,352,700   770,352,700  
             


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 
       
       
 June 30, December 31, 
 2026
 2025
 
       
ASSETS      
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents$118,047  $109,401  
Accounts receivable, net 1,402   1,887  
Receivables from affiliated companies 348   735  
Inventories 8,468   8,727  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,201   10,740  
Total current assets 140,466   131,490  
       
Property and equipment, net 2,384,935   2,485,029  
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 63,809   69,141  
Restricted cash 129   130  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,457   11,571  
Land use right, net 96,643   99,073  
Total assets$2,697,439  $2,796,434  
       
LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND PARTICIPATION INTEREST      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable$3,860  $6,401  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 82,302   91,438  
Income tax payable 20,032   15,257  
Current portion of long-term debt, net 14,514   -  
Payables to affiliated companies 63,441   66,946  
Total current liabilities 184,149   180,042  
       
Long-term debt, net 1,962,238   2,024,569  
Other long-term liabilities 9,351   6,290  
Deferred tax liabilities, net 37   60  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 11,430   12,095  
Total liabilities 2,167,205   2,223,056  
       
Shareholders’ equity and participation interest:      
Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares authorized;     
770,352,700 shares issued and outstanding 77   77  
Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares authorized;      
72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding 7   7  
Additional paid-in capital 2,477,359   2,477,359  
Accumulated other comprehensive (losses) income (26,071)  618  
Accumulated losses (1,966,918)  (1,954,174) 
Total shareholders’ equity 484,454   523,887  
Participation interest 45,780   49,491  
Total shareholders’ equity and participation interest 530,234   573,378  
Total liabilities, shareholders’ equity and participation interest$2,697,439  $2,796,434  
       


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries 
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to 
Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 
             
             
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 
             
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited$(15,601) $(3,745) $(12,744) $(19,718) 
Pre-opening costs 27   314   28   469  
Property charges and other (236)  154   (34)  2,160  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,380   -   1,380   -  
Income tax impact on adjustments (11)  -   (15)  (239) 
Participation interest impact on adjustments (100)  (41)  (117)  (206) 
Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited$(14,541) $(3,318) $(11,502) $(17,534) 
             
Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:           
Basic and diluted$(0.019) $(0.004) $(0.015) $(0.023) 
             
Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:            
Basic and diluted$(0.076) $(0.017) $(0.060) $(0.091) 
             
Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:            
Basic and diluted 770,352,700   770,352,700   770,352,700   770,352,700  
             


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)  
(In thousands)  
               
               
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended  
 June 30,  June 30,  
 2026
 2025  2026
 2025  
           
Operating income$14,981  $23,073  $43,018  $38,343  
Pre-opening costs 27   314   28   469  
Depreciation and amortization 52,264   52,832   104,062   105,312  
Property charges and other (236)  154   (34)  2,160  
Adjusted EBITDA$67,036  $76,373  $147,074  $146,284  
               


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries 
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited 
to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) 
(In thousands) 
             
             
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 
         
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited$(15,601) $(3,745) $(12,744) $(19,718) 
Net loss attributable to participation interest (1,469)  (353)  (1,199)  (1,856) 
Net loss (17,070)  (4,098)  (13,943)  (21,574) 
Income tax expense 1,822   3,088   4,875   5,028  
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 30,229   24,083   52,086   54,889  
Depreciation and amortization 52,264   52,832   104,062   105,312  
Property charges and other (236)  154   (34)  2,160  
Pre-opening costs 27   314   28   469  
Adjusted EBITDA$67,036  $76,373  $147,074  $146,284  
             


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data Schedule
           
           
   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
   June 30, June 30, 
   2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 
Room Statistics:        
  Average daily rate (3)$169  $163  $174  $166  
  Occupancy per available room 97%  97%  98%  98% 
  Revenue per available room (4)$163  $159  $170  $163  
           
Other Information:        
  Average number of table games 253   253   253   253  
  Average number of gaming machines 935   724   949   760  
  Table games win per unit per day (5)$13,925  $14,143  $14,270  $13,734  
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (6)$433  $516  $451  $486  
           
           
(3)Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
(4)Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
(5)Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, other incentives as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
(6)Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before other incentives as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis



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