Eckrich® Named Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Partner of the Big Ten Conference

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eckrich®, the beloved brand known for its delicious smoked sausages and deli meats, today announced a new collaboration with the Big Ten Conference. As the Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Partner of the conference, Eckrich is building on its long-standing support of college football to expand its commitment across Big Ten athletics, bringing fans together through football, basketball, hockey, baseball, softball and more.





The partnership unites two brands with deep Midwestern roots and a shared appreciation for the moments that bring communities together. Born in the Midwest, Eckrich and the Big Ten have expanded their presence while remaining rooted in the values that define college sports.

A House United, Eckrich’s new creative platform, will celebrate the traditions, rivalries and moments that define the Big Ten fan experience. Recognizing the passion behind college athletics, the Eckrich brand will come to life this season with campus tailgates and year-round activations that celebrate the connections made around the game. A House United highlights the shared experiences that make college athletics feel at home, from pregame traditions to postgame celebrations across Big Ten communities.

“For nearly two decades, Eckrich has proudly celebrated the traditions and communities that make college athletics so special,” said Brendan Smith, senior vice president of marketing for Smithfield Foods. “As we extend our commitment through our partnership with the Big Ten, we’re excited to create new experiences that bring fans closer to the moments they love during the season. With A House United, Eckrich will celebrate what makes college sports feel like home while bringing everyone together over food and memorable game day experiences.”

“The Big Ten Conference is proud to welcome Eckrich as an official partner,” said Tyler Kupper, vice president of Big Ten Corporate Partnerships. “Eckrich’s longstanding investment in collegiate athletics, and commitment to connecting with fans, is a natural fit within the Big Ten. We look forward to collaborating on initiatives to celebrate the passion and excitement on display across all 18 campuses.”

Throughout the 2026-2027 college football season, Eckrich and the Big Ten will bring A House United to life:

Eckrich will activate at marquee Big Ten matchups as part of the Big Ten Network Tailgate Tour , creating memorable game day experiences around the grill and celebrating the traditions that unite college football communities.

, creating memorable game day experiences around the grill and celebrating the traditions that unite college football communities. Eckrich will continue its partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation (CFPF) Extra Yard for Teacher Makeovers: As part of Eckrich’s continued commitment to supporting educators and the communities that make college athletics possible, Eckrich, Big Ten, and the CFPF will collaborate on six makeovers in K-8 schools across Big Ten university communities. Each Extra Yard Makeover will transform and revitalize a learning space within the local K-8 schools while recognizing the educators and communities that support student success.

The partnership marks an exciting new milestone for Eckrich as the brand expands its presence across college athletics, creating new opportunities to connect with fans through memorable and flavorful experiences that bring people together.

For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com and connect with the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X (formally known as Twitter).

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care and pride. For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formally known as Twitter). Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference is an association of 18 world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, and the broad-based programs of the 18 Big Ten institutions provide direct financial support for more than 14,000 student-athletes. For more information, visit www.bigten.org.

Media Contact

LaForce, smithfieldfoods@laforce.nyc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f929b35-43ee-421e-9de7-05387774ff8c