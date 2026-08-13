SBCFX to Showcase Trading Innovation, Regional Growth Strategy, and Future Vision at iFX EXPO Asia 2026





HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBCFX has announced its participation in iFX EXPO Asia 2026, one of the leading B2B exhibitions for the online trading, fintech, and financial services sectors.

Scheduled to take place on 8–9 October 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), the event is expected to attract a diverse range of industry stakeholders, including brokers, traders, investors, Introducing Brokers (IBs), affiliates, fintech companies, liquidity providers, and financial services professionals from across Asia and beyond.

As part of its ongoing international expansion strategy, SBCFX will showcase its integrated trading ecosystem, including the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, multi-asset CFD trading capabilities, institutional-grade liquidity services, and its latest digital trading solutions. The company will also use the exhibition as a platform to share its growth strategy, technology roadmap, and long-term vision for the evolving global trading landscape.

“iFX EXPO Asia represents an important opportunity for SBCFX to strengthen its engagement with the Asian trading community and further expand its regional network,” said David, CEO of SBCFX. “Our ambition is to become one of the most trusted global trading brands by bridging technology, education, and market access. We believe the future of online trading is not only about faster execution and better tools, but also about creating an ecosystem where traders, partners, and institutions can grow together. iFX EXPO Asia provides the perfect platform for us to share this vision and connect with the industry.”

Driving Innovation While Building a Sustainable Trading Ecosystem

Technology and innovation remain central to SBCFX's long-term development strategy. The company continues to invest in digital infrastructure, trading technology, and client-focused solutions designed to enhance trading efficiency and improve user experience across global markets.

Alongside its trading services, SBCFX will soon introduce a new mobile trading application that will provide clients with convenient access to account management, market information, trading tools, and platform services through a unified interface. The upcoming launch reflects the company's ongoing efforts to improve accessibility and streamline the trading experience for users worldwide.

Looking ahead, SBCFX remains focused on developing innovative solutions that support traders at every stage of their journey while strengthening connections between retail investors, institutional partners, and the broader financial ecosystem. By combining advanced technology with a client-centric approach, the company aims to create a smarter, more connected trading environment that adapts to the evolving needs of modern market participants.

During the two-day event, SBCFX representatives will engage with prospective clients, Introducing Brokers, institutional partners, and technology providers to explore strategic collaborations and support the company’s continued growth across Asia.

Meet SBCFX at Booth 37

SBCFX welcomes individual traders, Introducing Brokers, affiliates, fintech firms, liquidity providers, institutional investors, and technology partners to visit Booth 37 and learn more about the company’s products, services, and strategic development plans.

Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to meet members of the SBCFX team, explore the company’s latest initiatives, and receive a selection of exclusive SBCFX promotional gifts and event merchandise available throughout the exhibition while supplies last.

To facilitate more in-depth discussions and personalised consultations, attendees are encouraged to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the SBCFX team in advance via the following booking link:

https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/QwRd66ZmQa

Event Details

Event: iFX EXPO Asia 2026

Date: 8–9 October 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Hong Kong

Booth: 37

For media enquiries or further information, please contact SBCFX at cs@sbcfx.com.

About SBCFX

SBCFX is a global financial services provider committed to delivering innovative online trading solutions supported by advanced technology, institutional-grade liquidity, and exceptional client service. Through continuous investment in technology, regulatory compliance, and strategic partnerships, SBCFX provides access to a wide range of global financial markets while empowering traders, Introducing Brokers, affiliates, and institutional partners to achieve long-term success.

With a vision to become a trusted global brokerage, SBCFX remains dedicated to transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth, delivering world-class trading solutions to clients around the world.

Contact

Marketing Executive

Kit Cheung

SBCFX

marketing@sbcfx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22d9a0c3-5138-4fdc-9701-f89946ca5aad