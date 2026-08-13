Radicle Science Named to Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radicle Science has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year, ranking No. 1246 overall among America’s fastest-growing private companies, as well as 136 in Healthcare and 174 among California companies. The recognition reflects sustained growth as demand accelerates for a new model of clinical evidence generation that enables health & wellness companies – including foods, beverages, supplements, wellness devices, and digital health interventions – to rapidly develop, validate and commercialize truly effective products

“Making the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year shows something much bigger than how fast Radicle is growing; it reflects how fundamentally the wellness industry is changing,” said Radicle Science co-founders Pelin Thorogood and Dr. Jeff Chen. “When we started Radicle, we knew wellness was moving toward a future where proof, not promises, would matter. Today, with our patented technology and accelerating stakeholder demand for evidence-backed, precision wellness, that future is taking shape even faster than we imagined. Becoming one of America’s fastest-growing private companies makes us incredibly proud of what our team has built. We are well on our way to achieve our 10-year vision of 1 billion people daily improving their health with affordable, accessible wellness solutions proven by Radicle.”

Radicle's continued momentum is powered by its patented Proof-as-a-Service platform which runs automated, decentralized, blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trials at unprecedented speed and scale compared with traditional medical research. Since 2021, working with some of the world’s largest consumer health companies, Radicle has conducted placebo-controlled trials on nearly 100,000 Americans, more than all U.S. drug trials that led to FDA approval over the same period, combined.

That scale is central to Radicle’s vision for precision wellness. Large, diverse datasets make it possible to move beyond simply asking whether a product works on average, to understanding what works, for whom, and under what conditions—insights that can help partners develop more effective and targeted products. The platform is meeting a convergence of forces reshaping the wellness industry: rising consumer, retailer, regulatory, and investor demand for scientific evidence on wellness products; AI-enabled fact-checking of product claims; the ability to run rigorous trials in broad, real-world populations orders of magnitude more efficiently than traditional trials; and growing demand for wellness solutions that are truly personalized.

“[The growth of companies on the Inc. 5000 list] reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.

As Radicle enters its next phase, the company is expanding both the scale and application of its platform. In addition to validating existing products, Radicle is also helping partners discover, formulate, clinically prove and commercialize the next generation of precision wellness solutions.

About Radicle Science

Radicle Science is an AI-native healthtech company powering the evidence and innovation infrastructure for proven, precision wellness. Its patented Proof-as-a-Service platform combines AI, citizen science, and decentralized clinical trials to generate rigorous health data at unprecedented speed, scale, and precision. Radicle empowers consumer health companies to validate existing products, develop novel patentable formulations, and make strong, defensible claims. Since 2021, Radicle has conducted placebo-controlled trials involving a record breaking ~100,000 diverse Americans across all 50 states, generating precision health insights into what works for whom. Radicle Science was named “World Changing Idea” by Fast Company, Top U.S. “Tech Innovator” by KPMG, and “Fastest Growing Companies” by Inc.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Heather Granato

Strategic Marketing Advisor

(480) 390-4327

Heather.granato@radiclescience.com