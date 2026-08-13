National Civil Rights Museum Announces 35th Annual Freedom Award

Memphis, TN, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum will roll out the red carpet as it marks a milestone year. The 35th Freedom Award is on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Memphis, the same year the Museum celebrates its own 35th anniversary.

Returning to the podium as ceremony host is acclaimed actor and producer LARENZ TATE, who hosted last year’s celebration. and now comes fresh off one of the most talked-about film performances of the year, portraying Motown founder Berry Gordy in the blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic Michael.

The Red Carpet Pre-Show Gala returns to the Halloran Center for Performing Arts, adjacent to the Orpheum, before the evening’s Award Ceremony. The celebration brings together honorees, dignitaries, sponsors, and special guests for an unforgettable night honoring courage, truth, and leadership.

Tickets for the Award Ceremony and Red Carpet Pre-Show Gala combined are on sale now at TicketMaster.

About Larenz Tate

Cultural icon and Chicago native Larenz Tate has captivated audiences across film, television, and digital media for more than four decades. He most recently earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Motown founder Berry Gordy in Michael, director Antoine Fuqua’s biopic of Michael Jackson, which became one of 2026’s biggest box-office successes. Tate previously spent four seasons as Councilman Rashad Tate on STARZ’s Power Book II: Ghost and first gained acclaim in classics such as Menace II Society, Love Jones, and the Academy Award–winning Crash. A champion for storytelling and representation, Tate co-founded TateMen Entertainment with his brothers to develop projects that amplify diverse voices across platforms.

“Larenz Tate brought such heart and energy to last year’s ceremony, and this year he returns having just delivered one of the performances audiences are talking about most,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, President of the National Civil Rights Museum. “His storytelling and his advocacy remind us that culture and change go hand in hand, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back to lead the 35th Freedom Award.”

Freedom Award Student Forum and Keeper of the Dream Award

The Museum will host the Freedom Award Student Forum, the signature event that opens the Freedom Award occasion by connecting young people directly with civil and human rights leaders. The Student Forum host is Memphis native Jaylen Hunter, who made his major Hollywood debut as young Marlon Jackson in the 2026 biopic Michael, a project he shares with award ceremony host Larenz Tate. This year’s Student Forum welcomes area students in person and expands its reach nationally through a live-streamed presentation open to student groups in grades 5–12.

The Keeper of the Dream Award will also be presented during the Student Forum, honoring students who exemplify courage, compassion, leadership, and service. Nominations are now open, and educators and youth leaders may register their student groups now for the in-person or livestreamed experience.

Since 1991, the Freedom Award has recognized distinguished individuals for their contributions to civil and human rights. Past recipients include President Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Congressman John Lewis, Coretta Scott King, and the Dalai Lama. The Freedom Award’s reach now extends globally, uniting leaders across generations and disciplines under one vision: advancing justice and humanity.

Presented by FedEx, with additional support from International Paper, Hyde Family Foundations, and other community and corporate partners, the Freedom Award is one of the Museum’s largest and most visible events of the year.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and Student Forum registration, visit freedomaward.org.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991 — now marking 35 years — millions of visitors from around the world have come annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to honor and preserve the site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination. It chronicles the American civil rights movement and tells the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights, serving as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change. A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries.

– civilrightsmuseum.org –