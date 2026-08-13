Edible Garden Wins Major Target Fresh-Cut Herb Program For Key Midwest Distribution Center

BELVIDERE, NJ, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform, today announced that it has been awarded fresh-cut herb distribution through a key Target Midwest distribution center. The new award expands Edible Garden’s relationship with Target and is expected to increase distribution of the Company’s premium fresh-cut herb portfolio across a broad network of Target stores throughout the Midwest.

“Expanding our business with Target is an important win for Edible Garden and a strong reflection of the relationship we have built with one of the country’s leading retailers,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Opportunities like this are earned through consistent execution. We believe our ability to provide high-quality fresh herbs backed by rigorous food safety standards, dependable supply and strong service has positioned us to take on a larger role within Target’s Midwest distribution network.”

“Our Iowa operations are an important part of that equation. Having production strategically located near major retail distribution infrastructure helps shorten the distance between harvest and the consumer, allowing us to move product more efficiently, maintain the freshness consumers expect and support additional volume as our retail programs expand. This is exactly how we envisioned our regional platform working—putting the right capabilities in the right markets and then leveraging that infrastructure as we grow.”

Edible Garden believes the Target award further validates its differentiated operating model, which combines regional production, disciplined supply chain management, proprietary GreenThumb 2.0™ technology and a network designed to support consistent fulfillment. The Company’s strategy is to position production closer to key retail distribution points in order to improve freshness, reduce food miles and shrink, and enhance service levels. As distribution expands through existing retail relationships, the Company believes this model can also support greater operating efficiency and more productive use of its Midwest infrastructure.

The award also advances Edible Garden’s broader strategy of expanding established customer relationships while leveraging its infrastructure across both fresh produce and its growing Farm-to-Formula® platform. The Company believes its expanding retail footprint and regional production capabilities provide a commercial foundation from which to pursue additional growth across clean-label nutrition, functional beverages and wellness products.

“We see significant opportunity to grow by doing more with the customers we already serve,” Kras added. “Every time we expand an existing retail program, it demonstrates the value of the platform we have built and gives us another opportunity to leverage our infrastructure more efficiently. We remain focused on translating that momentum into sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expand,” “extend,” “transform,” “strategy,” “advance,” “create,” “initiative,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s ability to expand and strengthen its operations, the development of the Company’s ready-to-drink manufacturing facility in Webster City, Iowa, and the Company’s Farm-to-Formula® strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section and other sections of the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com