Glacier Fresh`s Pureza Laboratory Achieves CSA Qualification, Strengthening Global Quality Assurance

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Fresh , a science-driven water filtration technology company, today announced that its Pureza Laboratory has achieved qualification under CSA Group's Witnessed Manufacturer's Testing for Certification Program, marking another significant milestone in the company's ongoing investment in scientific excellence and global quality assurance.

Based on the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 17025:2017 laboratory competence standard, the qualification recognizes Pureza Laboratory`s ability to perform designated product testing under CSA Group oversight while operating within a robust laboratory quality management system.

The achievement further strengthens Glacier Fresh`s scientific testing capabilities and supports the company`s long-term commitment to delivering water filtration products backed by rigorous laboratory validation., internationally recognized testing practices, and continuous quality improvement.

“Independent recognition is an important part of building consumer confidence,” said William Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Glacier Fresh. “This qualification reflects the investments we`ve made in scientific infrastructure, laboratory excellence, and quality management —and reinforces our belief that trust should be earned through evidence.”

Why independent laboratory qualification matters

As expectations for product quality and transparency continue to rise, independent laboratory qualification has become increasingly important across the water treatment industry.

Consumers today expect more than product claims. They want confidence that filtration systems are developed, tested, and validated using recognized scientific methodologies and internationally accepted quality standards.

At the same time, manufacturers face increasingly complex technical requirements as drinking water challenges evolve. Contaminants such as PFAS, lead, microplastics, and emerging chemicals require more sophisticated analytical capabilities and stronger laboratory quality systems than ever before.

For Glacier Fresh, laboratory qualification represents more than compliance. It reflects a long-term commitment to scientific rigor, operational improvement throughout the product development lifecycle.

Pureza laboratory achieves CSA qualification





Glacier Fresh`s Pureza laboratory`s qualification was granted through CSA Group`s Witnessed Manufacturer`s Testing for Certification Program , an internationally recognized program that enables qualified manufacturer laboratories to conduct specified certification testing under CSA oversight.

The qualification is based on the laboratory`s implementation of quality management practices aligned with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, the globally recognized standard for testing laboratory competence.

To achieve qualification, laboratories must demonstrate robust quality management systems, standardized operating procedures, personal competency, equipment calibration and maintenance, data traceability, and consistent testing performance.

By meeting these requirements, Pureza Laboratory has demonstrated its capability to perform designated testing activities in accordance with internationally recognized laboratory practices while supporting certification processes through controlled and verified testing procedures.

The qualification represents another step in Glacier Fresh`s broader strategy of strengthening internal scientific capabilities and expanding its global quality assurance framework.

What CSA qualification means





Understanding CSA Qualification

What is CSA Group? One of the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification organizations, serving North America and global markets. What is the Witnessed Manufacturer`s Testing Programs? A program that allows qualified manufacturer laboratories to perform designated certification testing under CSA oversight. Why ISO/IEC 17025 matters? The international benchmark for testing laboratory competence, emphasizing quality management, technical proficiency, and reliable results. Why it matters to consumers? Stronger laboratory capabilities help support more consistent product testing, scientific validation, and long-term product quality.



CSA qualification is not simply a recognition of laboratory facilities—it is a recognition of laboratory capability.

For Glacier Fresh, this qualification enhances the company`s ability to conduct standardized product evaluation more efficiently while maintaining consistency, repeatability, and scientific integrity throughout the testing process.

Supported by its advanced analytical platform, Pureza Laboratory conducts comprehensive evaluations covering contaminants reduction performance, material safety, structural integrity, pressure resistance, and long-term product reliability.

The laboratory also supports testing related to:

Heavy metals

PFAS and emerging contaminants

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

Microplastics and particulate analysis

Filtration performance verification

Product durability and material evaluation

Through standardized testing methodologies and robust laboratory management practices, Glacier Fresh is able to generate reliable scientific data that supports product development, engineering optimization, and certification readiness.

Most importantly, this capability enables the company to continuously strengthen product quality before products reach consumers.

Supporting certified water filtration products





Glacier Fresh has long recognized the importance of third-party certification as an essential component of consumer confidence.

Across its portfolio of residential water filtration solutions—including refrigerator water filters, under-sink filtration systems, reverse osmosis systems , and countertop water filters —the company continues to develop products that are designed and tested to meet internationally recognized certification requirements where applicable.

The addition of a CSA-qualified laboratory further strengthens this process.

Rather than viewing certification as a final checkpoint, Glacier Fresh integrates scientific validation throughout product research, engineering, and manufacturing.

The continuous testing approach allows engineering teams to evaluate performance earlier, identifies opportunities for optimization more efficiently, and maintain higher consistency across product development.

By combining internal scientific capabilities with independent certification frameworks, Glacier Fresh aims to create filtration solutions supported by both innovation and internationally recognized quality assurance.

Raising the standard through scientific quality assurance

Glacier Fresh believes the future of water filtration depends not only on technological innovation but also on the credibility of the science behind every product.

As consumers become increasingly informed about drinking water quality, transparency and evidence-based testing will play an increasingly important role in purchasing decisions.

The company views laboratory investment, internationally recognized qualification, and continuous scientific validation as complementary components of a modern quality assurance system.

Rather than treating quality as a single milestone, Glacier Fresh approaches quality as an ongoing scientific process—one that from initial research and development through manufacturing, certification, and continuous product improvement.

“We believe science should not remain behind laboratory doors,” said William Wu. “Scientific validation should ultimately create greater transparency, stronger confidence, and better experiences for every consumer who chooses Glacier Fresh.”

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, Glacier Fresh plans to continue expanding the capabilities of Pureza Laboratory while investing in next-generation analytical technologies, contaminant research, laboratory quality systems, and product innovation.

The company also intends to further strengthen collaboration with internationally recognized testing and certification organizations to support future development and advance scientific best practices throughout the water filtration industry.

As drinking water challenges continue to evolve worldwide, Glacier Fresh remains committed to building products—and consumer confidence—through internationally recognized science.

Because lasting trust begins with reliable evidence.

About Glacier Fresh





Glacier Fresh is a science-driven filtration technology company dedicated to making healthier drinking water more accessible through innovation, research, and advanced filtration solutions.

Its product portfolio includes refrigerator water filters, reverse osmosis systems, under-sink filtration systems, countertop water filters, RV water filtration products, and whole-house water treatment solutions. Supported by continued investment in scientific research—including its Pureza Laboratory—Glacier Fresh remains committed to advancing water quality, strengthening product performance, and raising standards for transparent and quality assurance across the water filtration industry.

For more information, visit www.glacierfreshfilter.com .

For media contact:

Company Name: Crisol Technology Hk Limited

Contact Person: Joyce

Email: support@glacierfreshfilter.com

Website: https://www.glacierfreshfilter.com/

Company Address: Room B, 5/F, Gaylord Commercial Building, 114-118 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

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