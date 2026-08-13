HYCU® Introduces R-Serve, Giving Law Firms the Backup They Control on the iManage Cloud Platform They Trust

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the #1 AI Resilience company, today announced the general availability of HYCU R-Serve, a new capability for organizations using iManage Cloud that want an additional, customer-controlled layer of protection, recovery, and business continuity. Launching first for iManage Cloud, R-Serve extends HYCU R-Cloud beyond backup and recovery by giving authorized users secure, read-only access to protected matter content within infrastructure the customer controls.

iManage Cloud delivers enterprise-grade uptime, resilience, and business continuity as part of the platform itself. HYCU extends that foundation for firms with advanced client, regulatory, governance, data sovereignty, or continuity requirements. Together, the two companies give firms a trusted cloud platform for legal work, paired with an optional, customer-controlled layer of protection, recovery, and governance: a platform firms trust, and a backup firms control.

Built on the HYCU R-Cloud platform, R-Serve uses automated, policy-driven protection to preserve independent recovery points for iManage Cloud data in customer-controlled storage. Protected copies support a firm's broader recovery and information governance strategy while giving it greater flexibility over how backup data is retained, stored, and managed.

Extending native protection, continuity, and control

iManage provides built-in protection for legal content, engineered for high availability and resilience. R-Serve adds an independent, customer-controlled layer on top of that foundation, organized around three areas of value:

Extend native protection: R-Serve adds a customer-controlled way to access critical matter data, giving firms an additional safeguard against lost productivity.

R-Serve adds a customer-controlled way to access critical matter data, giving firms an additional safeguard against lost productivity. Strengthen business continuity: Firms gain independent, self-service access to protected content, reducing reliance on manual recovery and helping attorneys and staff reach critical work product faster during a disruption.

Firms gain independent, self-service access to protected content, reducing reliance on manual recovery and helping attorneys and staff reach critical work product faster during a disruption. Increase customer control: Firms choose where their backup data lives - Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, Google Cloud Storage, other S3-compatible storage, or on-premises for firms that prefer to stay off the cloud - with immutable, WORM-enabled copies that guard against ransomware and accidental deletion, and customer-managed encryption keys for firms that want to control their own encryption.

"Resilience starts with availability," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO of HYCU. "Organizations need confidence that their most critical data remains within reach, whenever it is needed. R-Serve gives customers an independent way to access that data and greater control over how it is protected, helping them maintain continuity and operate with confidence."

Based on independent HYCU analysis of industry billing rates and downtime scenarios across professional services firms, a 200-attorney law firm billing an average of $1,145 per hour could lose approximately $458,000 in billable opportunity during any two-hour service interruption to data access, before accounting for missed deadlines, delayed client work, or reputational impact.

"Legal professionals depend on secure and reliable access to their documents to serve clients, collaborate across teams, and meet critical deadlines," said Shawn Misquitta, EVP of Product Management at iManage. "HYCU R-Serve gives customers the option to maintain a protected copy of critical content within infrastructure they control. It provides an added measure of assurance for organizations that choose it, complementing the resilience already built into iManage Cloud."

When an organization activates R-Serve as part of its business continuity plan, attorneys and staff authenticate using their existing identity provider and receive secure, read-only access to the workspaces, folders, and documents they are authorized to view. Users can review and download documents and work locally until normal production access is restored, after which new and modified files can be uploaded back into iManage Cloud.

Key benefits

R-Serve is available for organizations protecting iManage Cloud with HYCU R-Cloud at no additional licensing cost. Key benefits include:

An optional, customer-controlled layer of protection and business continuity that extends the native capabilities of iManage Cloud.

Independent access powered by protected backup copies rather than mirrored production data.

Choice of storage target - across multiple cloud providers or on-premises - supporting data residency and data sovereignty requirements.

Immutable, WORM-enabled backups and customer-managed encryption keys for firms that want to control their own encryption.

Secure, read-only self-service access for authorized users when R-Serve is activated as part of a broader business continuity plan.

Seamless authentication using existing Microsoft Entra ID identity services.

No additional licensing cost for existing HYCU R-Cloud customers protecting iManage Cloud.

Where firms are putting R-Serve to work

Example scenarios include:

Business continuity audits: A firm's business continuity plan requires demonstrating an independent recovery path outside the primary platform vendor, which R-Serve can support for cyber-insurance or client-security-questionnaire purposes.

A firm's business continuity plan requires demonstrating an independent recovery path outside the primary platform vendor, which R-Serve can support for cyber-insurance or client-security-questionnaire purposes. Avoiding cloud lock-in: A firm wants a backup target that is not tied to a single cloud vendor's infrastructure, and R-Serve's flexible configuration provides multiple cloud provider options as well as on-premises options.

A firm wants a backup target that is not tied to a single cloud vendor's infrastructure, and R-Serve's flexible configuration provides multiple cloud provider options as well as on-premises options. Temporary service interruption: During a rare outage, attorneys and staff use self-service offline access to continue reviewing and working on documents they need to meet a filing deadline.

HYCU R-Serve is available immediately for organizations protecting iManage Cloud with HYCU R-Cloud. Support for additional SaaS and cloud workloads is planned in future releases. To learn more, visit R-Serve Product Tour for iManage or visit HYCU Booth #244 at ILTACON 2026, Aug. 23–27, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., to see R-Serve live.

Better together

iManage delivers the platform. HYCU extends the possibilities. Together, they give firms:

A trusted cloud platform for legal work

An additional layer of customer-controlled protection

Expanded recovery capabilities

Enhanced business continuity options

Greater control over data governance and sovereignty

For more information on HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, TikTok, and YouTube.

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About HYCU

HYCU, Inc. is the #1 AI Resilience Company that protects, uncovers, and recovers the data that runs your business. With one platform covering more than 100 workloads across AI systems, SaaS applications, cloud environments, and on‑premises infrastructure, HYCU reduces cost for customers by eliminating complex, out-of-phase data protection operations. With HYCU R‑Cloud, customers protect any workload, recover data to a location of their choice, and connect and correlate that data to streamline compliance and governance processes. When disruption occurs, customers safely and securely resume operations quickly and efficiently, achieving true AI data resilience. Based in Boston, HYCU is trusted by thousands of enterprises and government agencies worldwide.