TechForce Robotics Signs LOI with NBR Intelligence for Potential Deployment of Up to 5,000 Robotic Systems

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics (the “Company”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TechForce Robotics, Inc. (“TechForce”), has entered into a strategic letter of intent (“LOI”) with NBR Intelligence Pte. Ltd. (“NBR”) to evaluate and pursue a multi-site factory automation and robotic deployment program.

The LOI establishes a framework under which TechForce and NBR intend to assess selected factory workflows, develop site-specific automation plans, and integrate TechForce’s AI-enhanced robotic systems with NBR’s MIDAS industrial intelligence platform. MIDAS is currently deployed in live factory environments, with NBR’s facilities serving as the initial deployment sites for the program. The contemplated program has a nonbinding planning target of up to 5,000 robotic systems, with the objective of automating up to 30% of the mutually identified automatable workflows at each participating site.

The parties expect to begin operational, safety, network, facility and workflow assessments within 30 days of the LOI’s effective date. Subject to site identification, completion of the site assessments and execution of definitive agreements, the proposed first phase would include five pilot systems deployed across prospective participating sites, with all pilots targeted to be operational within 120 days of the LOI’s effective date. Each pilot is expected to undergo a 30-day evaluation against agreed-upon availability, task-completion, throughput, accuracy and safety criteria.

Contemplated Deployment Framework:

Five initial pilot systems across prospective participating sites, with aggregate pilot pricing currently estimated at $250,000 to $350,000, including implementation services and initial nonrecurring engineering.

An initial scaled deployment targeting 100 cumulative systems following the successful completion and written acceptance of all pilot systems.

A subsequent rollout targeting approximately 500 additional systems per month until the contemplated aggregate program quantity is reached.

A robotics mix expected to include 4- to 6-axis robotic arms, LIM-E and Kebb-i, with final configurations, quantities and pricing to be established through site-specific automation plans and definitive agreements.

A Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) structure with an option to purchase the systems at the end of a 24-month term, subject to final commercial terms.

The proposed system quantities, pricing and deployment schedule are nonbinding planning estimates and do not constitute purchase orders, backlog, contracted revenue or guaranteed future revenue.

Participating site operators—rather than NBR—would enter into separate purchasing agreements with TechForce and would be responsible for applicable deposits, system fees, implementation costs and other deployment-related payments.

“We are excited about the potential of this project. In addition to helping prospective site operators address ongoing labor shortages and production constraints, the contemplated automation program is designed to materially expand production capacity and create additional revenue opportunities for the targeted operations,” said Jimmy Chan, CEO of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. “This LOI also represents an important step in expanding TechForce Robotics into large-scale industrial and factory automation. Our immediate focus is to complete the site assessments, identify the appropriate robotic configurations for each workflow, and convert the proposed pilot program into definitive commercial agreements.”

“Factories in our network can’t staff the shifts they already have; turnover runs about 15% to 20% a year. Moreover, as the population becomes more educated, it gets harder to hire factory workers,” said Rick Nguyen, CEO of NBR Intelligence Pte. Ltd. “With robots, we can solve HR pains for factories, while creating new, more fulfilling, higher-paying jobs for the modern work force: designing, installing, programming, maintaining the robots and physical AI systems. This LOI is a concrete step toward this bright future.”

The LOI became effective on Aug. 10, 2026. Certain provisions, including those relating to confidentiality, data and cybersecurity, intellectual property, publicity, regulatory disclosures, compliance, exclusivity and non-circumvention, are binding. The commercial terms—including the proposed system quantity, pilot and scaled deployments, schedules, pricing and payment terms—are nonbinding and remain subject to site identification and availability, successful site assessments and pilot acceptance, financing, technical and regulatory reviews, participating site-operator approval, and the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be executed or that any portion of the contemplated deployment will be completed or recognized as revenue.

About NBR Intelligence Pte. Ltd.

NBR Intelligence Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based company that helps industrial operators know earlier and act faster. Its MIDAS platform connects the systems a factory already runs, including ERP systems, sensors, workflows, robots—into a single, real-time operational view. MIDAS is live on real factory floors today, beginning with garment and leather-goods manufacturing. For more information, visit https://nbrintelligence.com/.

About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, Inc. is an AI-enhanced robotics and automation company focused on developing, deploying and supporting robotic solutions across hospitality, food service, commercial and industrial applications. TechForce combines robotic systems, fleet-management capabilities, systems integration and real-world operating experience to help customers improve productivity, operational consistency and workforce efficiency.

Visit https://www.techforcerobotics.com/

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is a technology-focused holding company advancing the deployment of AI-enhanced robotics and automation solutions across multiple industries. The Company is pursuing a multi-division growth strategy through organic business development, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and targeted acquisitions, with a focus on markets benefiting from the increasing adoption of robotics and automation.

Visit https://www.nightfoodholdings.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding contemplated site identification and assessments; the pilot program; execution of definitive agreements; deployment timing and quantities; the potential deployment of up to 5,000 robotic systems; estimated pilot pricing; expected system configurations; integration with NBR’s MIDAS platform and participating sites’ operational systems; automation objectives; potential improvements in production capacity and revenue opportunities for participating site operators; financing; market opportunities; and the Company’s growth strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the nonbinding nature of the commercial terms in the LOI; the possibility that prospective sites may not be secured or may not approve deployment; the parties’ inability to complete satisfactory site assessments, negotiate definitive agreements or achieve pilot acceptance; the availability of financing; supply-chain, manufacturing, installation and integration risks; regulatory and import/export requirements; customer-credit risks; and the other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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