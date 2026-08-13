ASUS Brings Back-to-School Savings with Exclusive Deals and Bundles

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Students and teachers first: Verified students, teachers, and faculty save up to 50% at the ASUS Education Store through August 20

Verified students, teachers, and faculty save up to 50% at the ASUS Education Store through August 20 Savings for everyone: Save up to C$1,650 on Vivobook, Zenbook, ProArt, Chromebooks, and desktops through August 20, available across retailers

Save up to C$1,650 on Vivobook, Zenbook, ProArt, Chromebooks, and desktops through August 20, available across retailers Bundles with benefits: ASUS Store exclusive bundles include over C$1,000 in bonus gear at no extra cost

ASUS Store exclusive bundles include over C$1,000 in bonus gear at no extra cost More savings coming: A second wave of back-to-school deals land August 21







TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today kicked off its Back-to-School season with a first wave of limited-time offers running now through August 20 on the ASUS Store and at participating retailers. From a student’s first laptop to dual-screen flagships, creator machines, and family Chromebooks, this Back-to-School season covers every need and budget across three tracks: exclusive Education Store pricing, storewide discounts of up to C$1,650, and accessory-packed bundles exclusive to the ASUS Store. Highlighted below are the top offers, organized by who they’re for.

Students and Teachers: Education Store Exclusives with Up to 50% Off

Students, teachers, and faculty at Canadian institutions verify once with ID.me to unlock member-only pricing at the ASUS Education Store, no coupon hunting required. Through August 20, several of these prices aren’t available anywhere else:

ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1607QA-CB51-CB)

Was: C$1,399 | Now: C$699 – Save C$700 (50% off) – ASUS Education Store

Copilot+ PC with the Snapdragon X processor, 16-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and up to 27 hours of battery life, half price on the single best student deal of the season. Ideal for high school and first-year university students.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607KA-BS72-CB)

Was: C$1,999.99 | Now: C$999.99 – Save C$1,000 (50% off) – ASUS Education Store

16-inch Copilot+ PC powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, serious multitasking headroom for heavy course loads, also at half price. Ideal for university students who run everything at once.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (E1504FA-WB52-CB)

Was: C$1,199.99 | Now: C$649 – Save C$550.99 (46% off) – ASUS Education Store

Slim, dependable 15.6-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Notes, streaming, and group projects, priced to leave room in the budget for textbooks. Ideal for high school students and families.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA-DS91T-CA)

Was: C$2,699.99 | Now: C$1,999 – Save C$700.99 (26% off) – ASUS Education Store

Dual 14-inch OLED touchscreens, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, research on the top screen, essay on the bottom, C$100 below the public deal price. Ideal for grad students and thesis season.

ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605CP-XS96-CA)

Was: C$3,799 | Now: C$3,199 – Save C$600 (16% off) – ASUS Education Store

Slim, premium 16-inch gaming laptop with a 2.5K 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Ideal for students who game as hard as they study, or simply need a powerful machine for engineering, design, or coding.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CR1 (CR1100FKA-YZ182T-S)

Was: C$599 | Now: C$399 – Save C$200 (33% off) – ASUS Education Store

Rugged 11.6-inch touchscreen 2-in-1 with an Intel Celeron N5100 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage, built to military-grade durability standards with a spill-resistant keyboard, made to survive backpacks, school buses, and younger siblings. Ideal for elementary and middle school students. An Education Store member exclusive.

Deals for Everyone: Up to C$1,650 Off Through August 20

Available at the ASUS Store, with select models also available at partner retailers.

ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306EAC-DB91T-CA)

Was: C$6,649.99 | Now: C$4,999 – Save C$1,650.99 (25% off) – ASUS Store

Flagship convertible creator machine with a 3K OLED touchscreen, AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, a massive 128GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD. Workstation-class rendering and local AI in a 1.4kg body, with the biggest dollar savings of the event. Ideal for professional creators and AI developers.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA-DS91T-CA)

Was: C$2,699.99 | Now: C$2,099 – Save C$600.99 (22% off) – ASUS Store and Memory Express

Dual 14-inch OLED touchscreens, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for true multi-screen portability, and verified students pay C$1,999. Ideal for professionals and content creators who work across screens.

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-DS52-CA)

Was: C$1,499.99 | Now: C$1,199 – Save C$300.99 (20% off) – ASUS Store and Memory Express

Under 1kg with up to 32 hours of battery life, a stunning OLED display, the Snapdragon X processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Ideal for commuters and students always on the move.

ASUS Vivobook 16 (M1607KA-DS52-CB)

Was: C$1,399.99 | Now: C$899 – Save C$500.99 (36% off) – ASUS Store

16-inch Copilot+ PC with the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Big-screen multitasking at a back-to-school price. Ideal for students who want maximum screen for the money.

ASUS Zenbook S14 (UX5406SA-DH71T-CB)

Was: C$2,199.99 | Now: C$1,899 – Save C$300.99 (14% off) – ASUS Store

Stunning 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD in a 1.2cm-thin Ceraluminum body. Ideal for professionals who want premium in every direction.

ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA-DS71-CA)

Was: C$3,199.99 | Now: C$2,599 – Save C$600.99 (19% off) – ASUS Store and Memory Express

16-inch 3K OLED display with the AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. A bigger canvas for creators who want elegance and horsepower in one chassis. Ideal for creators and design students.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX14 (CX1405CTA-AS31T-CB)

Was: C$999 | Now: C$699 – Save C$300 (30% off) – ASUS Store

14-inch Full HD touchscreen Chromebook Plus with an Intel Core 3 N355 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Fast, simple, secure ChromeOS with built-in Google AI. Ideal for students who live in the browser.

ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CKA-DS03-CB)

Was: C$499 | Now: C$369 – Save C$130 (26% off) – ASUS Store

Spacious 15.6-inch Full HD display with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. The household homework machine at an easy price. Ideal for shared family use and younger students.

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Tower (P500MVC-DSI58512-CB)

Was: C$899.99 | Now: C$699 – Save C$200.99 (22% off) – Best Buy and ASUS Store

Compact tower with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. A dependable, upgrade-friendly desktop. Ideal for home offices and small businesses.

ASUS Exclusive Bundles: Buy the Laptop, Get the Kit

Through August 20, exclusively on the ASUS Store, eight limited-time bundles pair a laptop with a full accessory kit. Pay the price of the laptop, walk away with the gear, with over C$1,000 in bonus value on the flagship bundle. Simply select the bundle before adding the product to your cart. The full list of bundles is available here.

ROG Zephyrus G16 Battlestation Bundle (GU605CW-XS98-CB)

Bundle price: C$6,499 – a C$7,537.96 value – Save C$1,038.96 – ASUS Store

Zephyrus G16 with a 2.5K 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, plus a 27-inch ROG Strix XG27ACS gaming monitor, ROG Strix Scope II RX keyboard, ROG Gladius III Core mouse, ROG Pelta headset, and ROG backpack. A complete battlestation in one checkout.

ROG Flow Z13 Go-Anywhere Gaming Bundle (GZ302EAC-XS99-CA)

Bundle price: C$4,999 – a C$5,648.96 value – Save C$649.96 – ASUS Store

Flow Z13 2-in-1 gaming tablet with the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, 128GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD, plus ROG Archer Messenger bag, ROG Strix Scope II RX keyboard, ROG Gladius III Core mouse, and ROG Pelta headset. Ideal for gamers and creators who refuse to stay at a desk.

ROG Strix G16 Campus Gaming Bundle (G615LM-BS74-CB)

Bundle price: C$2,699 – a C$2,998.98 value – Save C$299.98 – ASUS Store

Strix G16 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, plus a ROG Archer ErgoAir backpack and ROG Gladius III Core mouse. Dorm-ready gaming. Ideal for students bringing their setup to campus.

ProArt PX13 Creator Bundle (HN7306EA-BS91T-CB)

Bundle price: C$3,899.99 – a C$4,134.97 value – Save C$234.98 – ASUS Store

Convertible ProArt PX13 with a 3K OLED touchscreen on the AMD Ryzen AI Max platform, plus an ASUS backpack and MD300 mouse. A ready-to-work creator kit. Ideal for creators on the move.

Vivobook 16 Back-to-School Bundle (M1605NAQ-BS71-CB)

Bundle price: C$1,799.99 – a C$1,974.96 value – Save C$174.97 – ASUS Store

Vivobook 16 with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, plus a backpack, wireless mouse, and wireless keyboard. Everything a student needs on day one, in one box. Ideal for one-stop back-to-school shopping.

ASUS Chromebook CX1 Student Starter Bundle (CX1400CKA-SS01-CB)

Bundle price: C$399 – a C$538.97 value – Save C$139.97 – ASUS Store

Chromebook CX1 with a 14-inch Full HD display, Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage, plus a wireless keyboard, wireless mouse, and backpack. A complete starter setup under C$400. Ideal for younger students’ first laptop.

More Deals Lands August 21

When the first wave wraps on August 20, ASUS launches a second wave of back-to-school offers on August 21, with new and deeper discounts across even more laptops, desktops, and gaming systems, at retailers nationwide and on the ASUS Store. Between waves, there’s always a deal at asus.com/ca-en/deals. Offers valid while supplies last.

AVAILABILITY

These Back-to-School offers are available now through August 20, 2026 in Canada on the ASUS Store and at participating retailers, while supplies last.

Verified students, teachers, and faculty can access exclusive education pricing through the ASUS Education Store with a one-time ID.me verification.

Bundles are available exclusively on the ASUS Store, while supplies last.

More Back-to-School offers arrive August 21, with ongoing deals always available on the ASUS website.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Education Store: https://special-offers.asus.com/ca-en/edu/introduction/

ASUS Back-to-School deals: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/site/back-to-school/laptops-for-students/

Back-to-School Bundles: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/deals/bundle-deals/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS News Canada: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/news/

ASUS AI PCs: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-ai-pc/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06cc9362-7e26-4a5e-b8cd-a78f6e607b2d