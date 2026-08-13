Automation Components Market Size, 2026-2036 | Grow at 9.58% CAGR to Hit $387.32 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automation Components Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Automation Components Market was valued at USD 155.17 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 387.32 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.58% during 2026–2035.”

Quick Adaptation of Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing Drives Automation Components Market Growth Globally

The shift toward Industry 4.0 is one of the strongest growth catalysts for the Automation Components Market. Manufacturers across automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and logistics are deploying sensors, controllers, communication modules, servo drives, and motion control systems to establish connected factories capable of real-time analysis, predictive maintenance, autonomous management, and flexible production. The growing adoption of Industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, edge computing, and cloud-based manufacturing platforms is further increasing demand for intelligent automation hardware. At the same time, labor shortages and the need to improve manufacturing efficiency are encouraging industries to replace manual production processes with automated and connected systems.

Automation Components Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 155.17 Billion

: USD 155.17 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 387.32 Billion

: USD 387.32 Billion CAGR : 9.58% during 2026–2035

: 9.58% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Omron Corporation

Bosch Rexroth AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

SICK AG

Festo SE & Co. KG

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

WEG S.A.

Eaton Corporation plc

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Automation Components Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Sensors & Measurement Components, Controllers, PLCs & Industrial PCs, Servo Motors, Drives & Motion Components, Actuators & Pneumatic Components, Industrial Communication & I/O, Others)

• By Technology (Conventional Programmable Automation, Industrial IoT-Enabled Automation, Robotics & Motion Automation, AI-Enabled Automation, Machine Vision-Based Automation)

• By End-User Industry (Automotive & EV, Electronics & Semiconductor, Machinery & Industrial Equipment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences, Oil, Gas & Chemicals, Logistics & Warehousing, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Servo Motors, Drives, & Motion Components accounted for a 22.00% market share in the Automation Components Market in 2025 on account of increasing usage of highly efficient motion control systems in sectors, such as automotive production, semiconductor production, packaging equipment, industrial robots, and assembly. The fastest growth rate in the forecast period is expected to be recorded by the Industrial Communication & I/O segment at a CAGR of 11.60%. Increasing implementation of Industrial Ethernet, edge computing, remote I/O, and real-time communication within the Industry 4.0 ecosystem is aiding the fast-paced growth of the segment.

By Technology

Conventional programmable automation accounted for 35.00% of the market share in 2025 on account of its wide applicability in manufacturing and proven control systems that were economical in nature. The segment of AI-powered automation would grow at the highest compound annual growth rate of 14.53% during 2026 to 2035 on account of growing use of AI-based controls, predictive maintenance, machine vision, and edge AI technology.

By End-User Industry

The Automotive & EV segment had the highest market share of 21.00% in 2025 caused by the rising automation in vehicle manufacturing, battery production, welding, painting, and powertrain manufacturing. The Logistics & warehousing segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.06% from 2026 to 2035 owing to the growing e-commerce, warehouse upgrading, and automation in logistics.

Regional Insights:

The North America region led the global Automation Components Market in 2025 with a share of around 43.00% of total market revenue. The region enjoys huge industrial automation, superior manufacturing facilities, and consistent development in smart factories. The US held around 91.00% of the North America region revenue, driven by extensive automation in automotive, aerospace, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and logistics sectors.

The Asia Pacific region was estimated to record the highest growth rate as the region was projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.56%. Rapid industrialization, investment in manufacturing, development of smart factories, and rapid growth of automotive, semiconductor, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and industrial machinery industries have driven the adoption of automation. China held around 24.00% of the Asia Pacific region revenue.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Rockwell Automation, Inc. introduced new AI-powered enhancements to its Factory Talk Optix platform, enabling advanced visualization, edge analytics, and industrial application development to improve smart manufacturing productivity.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. introduced new AI-powered enhancements to its Factory Talk Optix platform, enabling advanced visualization, edge analytics, and industrial application development to improve smart manufacturing productivity. 2026: ABB Ltd. expanded its Industrial AI portfolio by integrating advanced generative AI and digital automation capabilities into industrial operations to improve predictive maintenance, operational efficiency, and asset performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the Automation Components Market size?

The Automation Components Market was valued at USD 155.17 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 387.32 Billion by 2035.

2. What is the CAGR of the Automation Components Market?

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.58% from 2026 to 2035.

3. Which region dominates the Automation Components Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025, accounting for approximately 43.00% of total market revenue.

4. Which component segment dominated the market in 2025?

The Servo Motors, Drives & Motion Components segment dominated the market with a 22.00% share in 2025.

5. What are the key factors driving the Automation Components Market?

Major growth factors include Industry 4.0 adoption, smart manufacturing investments, Industrial IoT deployment, artificial intelligence, edge computing, predictive maintenance, robotics, industrial communication systems, labor shortages, and increasing investments in semiconductor, electric vehicle, battery, electronics, and logistics automation.

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