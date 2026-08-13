Portillo’s and Dr Pepper “Shake” Things Up, Launching Limited-Time Shake and Cake Shake

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From afternoon pick-me-ups to late-night cravings, summer is full of little moments that call for a treat. Portillo’s is making those moments even sweeter with the new Dr Pepper Shake and Cake Shake, created in collaboration with Dr Pepper. Now available for a limited time, the new Dr Pepper Shake blends Portillo's delicious vanilla shake with the one-of-a-kind flavor of Dr Pepper, creating a rich, sweet and creamy treat that's bold, nostalgic and downright delicious.

Portillo’s guests can also order the Dr Pepper Shake as a cake shake, which blends a whole slice of Portillo’s famous chocolate cake with all 23 signature flavors of Dr Pepper into a next-level shake experience, available only at Portillo’s.

“Some flavor combinations are just meant to be,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer of Portillo’s. “The iconic flavor of Dr Pepper paired with the indulgence of Portillo’s handcrafted shakes delivers a creamy, craveable treat that’s unlike anything else on our menu. If summer had an official milkshake, this is it.”

The Dr Pepper Cake Shake builds on one of Portillo's most beloved menu items: the original Chocolate Cake Shake. What started as a creative way to blend the brand’s famous chocolate cake into a tasty shake quickly became a guest favorite and one of Portillo’s most iconic offerings. The new Dr Pepper Cake Shake takes that same legendary foundation and gives it a unique twist for the summer.

“At Dr Pepper, we’re always looking for unexpected, delicious ways to bring our one-of-a-kind flavor to an indulgent new occasion,” said Jeff Tabor, Chief Customer Officer at Keurig Dr Pepper. “Blending our signature 23 flavors into Portillo’s beloved shakes felt both surprising and completely natural. The result is a rich, creamy treat that captures the bold personality of Dr Pepper in a way fans can only experience at Portillo’s.”

The Dr Pepper Shake and Cake Shake are available now at participating Portillo’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. For more information, to find your nearest restaurant, or to place an order, please visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, X and Instagram, and TikTok.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its unbeatable food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.

Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believable Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company with more than 150 owned, licensed and partner brands that meet a wide range of needs and occasions. Our North American refreshment beverage business holds leadership positions across carbonated soft drinks, water, juice and mixers with a portfolio of iconic brands such as Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, GHOST®, 7UP®, Snapple®, Clamato® and Core Hydration®. Our global coffee business spans more than 100 markets and includes the leading Keurig® single‑serve brewing system in the U.S. and Canada, along with powerhouse brands such as Peet's, L'OR and Jacobs, and other regional coffee leaders. Our more than 50,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage and coffee occasion while making a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. Learn more at www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

PortillosPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b190cf9e-f364-4c07-9766-61f021bbbe28