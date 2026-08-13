Reese Consumer Health Acquires Topical Pain Relief Brand Australian Dream

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reese Consumer Health today announced the acquisition of Australian Dream, a nationally recognized consumer health brand specializing in topical pain relief for arthritis, muscle, and joint discomfort.

The acquisition strengthens Reese’s presence in the OTC pain relief category and adds an established brand with a loyal consumer following to its growing health and wellness portfolio. Reese plans to use its category expertise, consumer insights, and longstanding retail relationships to expand Australian Dream’s reach across retail, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels.

“Australian Dream brings strong brand heritage, a meaningful point of difference, and a loyal consumer base—exactly the kind of foundation we believe can support significant growth,” said Jeff Reese, President of Reese Consumer Health. “By combining Australian Dream’s established consumer base with Reese’s capabilities in innovation, marketing, and retail execution, we see a significant opportunity for continued growth.”



The acquisition also expands the ways Reese can engage directly with consumers and learn from how they discover, purchase, and use health and wellness products.



“Adding Australian Dream strengthens not only our brand portfolio, but our ability to serve both consumers and our retail partners,” said Joseph Juliano, Vice President of Sales/Marketing/New Business Development. “More products and more touchpoints across both retail and e-commerce give us a better insight into what consumers are looking and how shopping behavior is changing. We can bring those insights back to our retail partners to identify opportunities, develop the right products and get them to market faster.”

The announcement comes as Reese prepares to meet with retailers and industry partners at the NACDS Total Store Expo in Boston this weekend (Booth #1438Q). The company continues to invest in expanding its consumer reach and capabilities, including its first entry into international markets last fall and a new Cleveland facility planned for 2027.



About Reese Consumer Health

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Reese Consumer Health Corporation is a privately held manufacturer of branded and private label products selling to national and regional chains, food and grocery, drug wholesalers, co-ops, and independent pharmacies.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-894-1153

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e159d145-2c89-4b98-a197-37782645896d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5b0472f-e140-4b88-9053-28705bf951f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4253281-a727-46ae-8b0f-580f1b3264fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdef110a-742f-4b74-ad73-4a08f54612ec