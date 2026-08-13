HITN and Philadelphia’s Impacto Partner on Special Immigration Program Offering Legal and Consular Guidance

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hispanic Information Telecommunications Network (HITN), the nation’s leading Spanish-language public media network, and Impacto, Philadelphia’s Latino newspaper of record, are partnering to present a special program focused on immigration, offering Hispanic audiences across the United States access to legal information and consular resources.

The program will air nationally on Sunday, August 16, at 9 a.m. and will subsequently be available for free on the HITN Go app, with no account required.

Hosted by journalist Haydeé Rosario Latorre, the program features immigration attorney Gladys Carredeguas, who will address legal considerations related to immigration processes and emphasize the importance of seeking qualified professional advice before making decisions that could affect an individual’s or family’s immigration status.

The program will also feature Marcos Bucio M., consul general of Mexico in New York, who will discuss the guidance, protection and support services available through Mexico’s consular network to Mexican communities across the United States.

The collaboration grew out of Impacto’s publication of an informational guide on immigration issues affecting communities in Pennsylvania. Through the television program, HITN and Impacto are expanding the reach of that information to a national Hispanic audience.

“From an information and outreach perspective, the work of Impacto is particularly relevant at this time,” said Michael D. Nieves, president and CEO of HITN. “We wanted to expand that message so it could reach HITN viewers and create a broader ripple effect supported by legal and consular information. Access to accurate and reliable information is essential, which is why anyone will be able to watch this program for free on the HITN Go app, without having to create an account.”

As part of its commitment to community journalism, Impacto had already published a special print edition designed to help residents better understand immigration policies, stay informed about their rights, assess their individual circumstances and identify resources that may help them make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

The special program reinforces the partnership between HITN and Impacto and their shared commitment to providing Hispanic communities with accessible, reliable and relevant information on issues affecting their daily lives.

About HITN Media

HITN is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism, and Altice, Liberty Cable and Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription.

For more information:

Corporate Webpage: HITN.org

TV Webpage: hitn.tv

Linkedin: @HITN

Facebook: @HITNtv

X: @hitn

Instagram: @HITNtv

YouTube: @HITNTelevision

HITN Press Contact:

Fernando Cardenas

fcardenas@hitn.org

About Impacto Newspaper

Based in Hunting Park, North Philadelphia, Impacto is Philadelphia’s Latino newspaper of record. Founded in 2003 by community activists and leaders, the publication was acquired and relaunched in 2020 with a focus on community journalism.

Impacto publishes three print editions each month in Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania, along with weekly digital editions and ongoing online coverage. The newspaper is distributed free of charge door-to-door throughout North Philadelphia and at additional locations across the city and state.

Impacto is owned by Nueva Esperanza, Inc. through a structure designed to provide community-based oversight while preserving editorial independence. Esperanza is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening Hispanic communities and expanding opportunities for individuals, families and neighborhoods.

For more information, visit www.impactomedia.com.