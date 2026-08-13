Opción Yo Earns a Place Among the Top 3% of the Inc. 5000

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — This recognition reflects a profound cultural shift as more people prioritize emotional well-being with the same intention they have long invested in their physical well-being —

Opción Yo, the leading mental health provider for Spanish speakers in the United States, today announced that it has been ranked No. 141 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, placing the company among the top 3% of Inc. Magazine’s prestigious annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

More than a recognition of business performance, this milestone reflects a broader cultural evolution taking place across the United States.

For generations, society taught us to invest in what others can see. We joined gyms and embraced physical fitness. Today, another movement is taking place. People are increasingly investing in something less visible, but undeniably more important: their emotional well-being. More people are recognizing that true health is measured not only by how we look on the outside, but also by how we feel on the inside.

Opción Yo believes its remarkable growth is a reflection of this broader movement.

Despite representing one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the United States, millions of Spanish-speaking individuals continue to face barriers to quality mental health care because of language, culture, and limited access to providers. Opción Yo was built to help change that reality—and to demonstrate that culturally competent care is not a luxury, but an essential component of quality healthcare.

“For a long time, mental health care in Spanish was seen as a small market. We always saw something different: millions of people who needed to be heard in their own language and understood through their own history. This recognition confirms not only that this need exists, but also that it is growing rapidly—and that people are seeking care that is both language and culturally appropriate,” said Daniela Sichel, CEO and Co-Founder of Opción Yo.

During the past three years, Opción Yo has grown 2,227%, becoming one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Today, it supports Spanish speakers across the United States, Latin America, and Europe through a comprehensive emotional well-being model that goes far beyond traditional therapy. Opción Yo’s model combines specialist-led one-on-one sessions with an innovative emotional wellness platform that helps people create meaningful, lasting change.

“What makes us most proud isn’t that we’ve grown exponentially,” said Abi Mandelbaum, President and Co-Founder of Opción Yo. “What makes us proud is why we’ve grown. Our growth reflects that more people are embracing emotional well-being as an essential part of a healthy life. That’s the real milestone worth celebrating. This recognition is about society redefining what it means to be healthy.”

Perhaps future generations will look back on this moment the way we now look back at the rise of the fitness movement—not as the beginning of a successful industry, but as the beginning of a healthier way of living.

If that proves to be true, then Opción Yo’s place among the top 3% of the Inc. 5000 will represent more than the success of one company. It will stand as evidence of something far more meaningful: a society that understands that caring for our emotional well-being is every bit as important as caring for our physical well-being.

About Opción Yo

Opción Yo is the leading mental health provider for Spanish speakers worldwide. Through its comprehensive emotional well-being platform and a mental health care team of hundreds of specialists, the company serves individuals, families, employers, and organizations across the United States, Latin America, and Europe.

Opción Yo’s proven, innovative model combines scientific evidence, human connection, and deep cultural sensitivity to deliver high-quality mental health care. Guided by the belief that emotional well-being should be as universally embraced as physical well-being, Opción Yo is helping to make world-class mental health care more accessible to Spanish speakers around the world.

Attachment