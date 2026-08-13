Basis and Barometer Enable Episode-Level Brand Suitability Ad Targeting on Podcasts

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis ( https://basis.com ), the leading intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising, today announced an integration with Barometer to enable pre-bid, episode-level brand suitability controls for podcast advertising. Barometer, the AI-powered brand suitability and contextual targeting engine, provides content-item risk-category and contextual classification before podcast episodes are eligible for open bidding via programmatic ad channels. Basis users gain granular, advertiser-defined control over where their ads appear without relying on broad exclusions.

Gauging content for brand suitability at scale is a persistent challenge in podcast advertising. Spoken-word podcasts with jokes, stories, and discussions can span sensitive topics. Advertiser reliance on keyword-based blocking or show-level exclusions often causes overcorrection, shutting out brand-appropriate inventory and miss-identifying risks. As a result, advertisers have only had a binary choice between protecting their brand or maintaining reach. With Basis’ omnichannel tools, advertisers can activate podcast advertising with speed, scale and brand suitability through direct buys or open bidding – which can also be orchestrated alongside other digital channels.

“Digital audio advertising will grow faster as advertisers gain more confidence to scale podcast inventory without second-guessing every buy. Assurance has to be built in before the bid is ever placed, not reconciled after the fact,” said Mark McEachran, VP of Product – DSP, Basis. “With Barometer's episode-level classification available in Basis, advertisers can apply brand-suitability on every ad impression automatically -- all from within the same workflow they use to plan, buy, and optimize every other digital channel.”

Basis delivers audio advertising controls built for the realities of podcast content:

Category-level risk controls: Advertisers set their own tolerance across categories such as violence, hate speech, gambling, and other sensitive or debated topics, rather than relying on one-size-fits-all exclusion lists or genre-blocking.

Episode-level precision: Classification is applied at the individual episode level, not the show level, so brand-suitable episodes of an otherwise excluded show remain available, and unsuitable episodes of an otherwise approved show are kept out.

Pre-bid enforcement: Advertiser preferences are applied in the bidding process. Suitability checks happen before a bid is placed, eliminating reliance on post-campaign reporting to identify problems after impressions are served.

Single-workflow activation: Advertisers set podcast brand suitability standards inside Basis for ad-targeting alongside the rest of their omnichannel plan, without a separate vendor tool or manual export/import step.

Reduced false positives: Contextual and tonal analysis, rather than keyword matching alone, expands the pool of eligible, brand-suitable inventory without increasing brand risk.



Barometer's AI engine evaluates full podcast transcripts and audio — not just keywords — pre-release across major platforms including Spotify, SiriusXM/AdsWizz, NPR, The New York Times, Acast, and more. Brand suitability risk level is based on an industry agreed upon framework covering categories such as adult content, violence, hate speech, illegal drugs, terrorism, and elections, and is tagged contextually with IAB Content Taxonomy 3.0. This technology is also enabled for brand-suitability measurement, which will be compatible for Basis users.

“Podcast advertising has been held back by a false choice between maintaining brand standards and reach -- Basis and Barometer deliver both,” said Dr. Tamara Zubatiy Nelson, CEO at Barometer. “Within Basis, advertisers can now plan, activate and measure podcast campaigns in the same platform they use for every other digital channel, with brand suitability built in from the start. This is what’s needed for podcast advertising to scale alongside the rest of a marketer's media mix.”

Basis is an integrated cross-channel media orchestration and connectivity platform that automates the most important phases of the entire campaign lifecycle. Its enterprise AI system empowers marketers through a suite of applications for strategy-creation, planning and operations across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels.

About Barometer

Barometer is the premier, third-party, AI-powered contextual engine with best-in-class brand suitability and contextual targeting solutions for premium and emerging media channels. They help the largest brands in the world responsibly activate at scale in impactful channels like podcasts, creator-led video, and generative AI. For more information, visit app.thebarometer.co .

About Basis

Basis is solving the advertising industry's biggest problems with a foundational software platform that connects every channel, every workflow, and every financial system into one governed operating system. With AI-driven media planning and management capabilities, Basis is a unified command center for agencies and brands. It creates capacity for media teams through integrated applications specialized in planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis empowers leaders with AI-powered efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com .

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.com

917-573-4157

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