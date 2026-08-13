DP World Marks 20 Years of Transforming Trade and Driving Growth in Peru

CALLAO, Peru, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is marking 20 years of operations at the Port of Callao, reflecting two decades of investment that have expanded capacity, strengthened Peru's trade connectivity and positioned Callao among the leading port terminals in South America.

Since beginning operations in 2006, DP World has invested approximately US$ 1 billion in expanding port infrastructure, modernizing equipment, and introducing advanced technology that has significantly increased the terminal's capacity and productivity. Over the past two decades, DP World has handled more than 22 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). In 2025 alone, the terminal surpassed 2 million TEUs for the first time – a volume that, just a decade ago represented the total annual throughput of all ports in Peru combined.

Today, DP World's Callao terminal handles approximately 60% of Peru's containerized cargo, serving as the country's primary gateway for international trade and connecting Peruvian businesses through global shipping networks.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, said: "For 20 years, DP World has worked alongside our customers, employees, government partners and the wider logistics community to strengthen Peru's connection to global trade. Together, we've transformed Callao into a world-class gateway that supports businesses, creates jobs and helps position Peru for long-term economic growth."

DP World continuously invests to ensure that the terminal keeps pace with the country’s growing trade volumes. In 2024, the company completed a US$400 million expansion with the inauguration of the Bicentennial Pier, increasing annual capacity to 2.7 million TEUs while enabling the terminal to accommodate larger vessels and provide customers with greater efficiency and reliability.

In 2025, Callao became the first terminal on South America's west coast to handle more than two million containers in a single year, marking another milestone in its continued growth and reinforcing its position as one of the region's most important trade gateways.

Growing the Economy and Investing in Community

DP World’s operations support an estimated US$23.6 billion in annual economic activity across Peru and support thousands of direct and indirect jobs throughout the country.

The terminal connects Peru's key export industries with international markets. Between January and May of 2026, DP World in Callao handled 48% of Peru's exports and 61% of its imports, reinforcing the terminal's key role in the country's international trade. Major exports moving through the terminal include grapes, avocados and pomegranates, connecting Peruvian producers with key markets across Europe, North America and Asia.

The company continues to invest in lower-emission equipment, terminal electrification and community initiatives that support more efficient and sustainable operations. Recent investments include 36 electric internal transfer vehicles (ITVs), Latin America's first dedicated port charging station for electric vehicles, and the electrification of nearly the terminal's entire yard crane fleet.

In 2024, DP World became the first port terminal operator in Peru to receive the prestigious Peru Brand license. The license acknowledges the terminal's contributions to Peru’s international trade in terms of its role promoting national exports and investments, and its alignment with the country’s global image.

Building the Next 20 Years

Looking ahead, DP World is advancing plans for a proposed investment of more than US$1.3 billion to expand the South Terminal, which would further increase annual capacity to up to 4.3 million TEUs. The expansion would also enhance operational efficiency and include the construction of a 20.8-hectare off-dock staging area, further strengthening Peru’s competitiveness as regional trade volumes continue to grow.

"As Peru's trade continues to grow, we remain focused on the next 20 years, investing in the infrastructure and integrated supply chain solutions that will expand capacity, strengthen connectivity and support the country's next chapter of growth," added Merino.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW



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