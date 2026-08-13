Priori Expands Client Advisory Board with New Members from Fortune 500 Corporate Legal Departments

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori , the legal technology company modernizing outside counsel management and hiring, today announced the members of its 2026–2027 Client Advisory Board (CAB), a group of senior legal operations and legal department leaders who provide strategic guidance on the company's product roadmap and the evolving needs of modern in-house legal teams.

The 2026–2027 CAB welcomes new members from Bristol Myers Squibb, General Motors, Marsh, Stryker and U.S. Bank while continuing to benefit from the expertise of returning leaders from organizations including Mastercard, Capital One, Google, Meta and Organon. Together, the board reflects a diverse cross-section of legal departments at organizations leading the evolution of legal operations and outside counsel management.

“We are incredibly fortunate to work with a group of leaders who are thoughtful about both the challenges facing their teams today and the future of the legal industry they want to help create,” said Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “Their partnership keeps us close to the needs of our customers so we can build practical solutions that make outside counsel decisions more strategic, transparent and effective.”

2026–2027 Priori Client Advisory Board

New members

Bernardine Lai , Deputy Director of Legal Operations | Director of Outside Counsel Relationships | Vice President – U.S. Bank

, Deputy Director of Legal Operations | Director of Outside Counsel Relationships | Vice President – U.S. Bank Dayna Trautwein , Legal Operations Manager – Stryker

, Legal Operations Manager – Stryker Deborah Haile , Global Head of Outside Counsel & Legal Vendor Operations – Uber

, Global Head of Outside Counsel & Legal Vendor Operations – Uber Janine Hume , Director, Strategy & Legal Operations – Fortune 70 P&C insurer

, Director, Strategy & Legal Operations – Fortune 70 P&C insurer John Esposito , Director, Office of Chief of Staff – Bristol Myers Squibb

, Director, Office of Chief of Staff – Bristol Myers Squibb Leah Chamberlin , Director, Lead Counsel & Strategic Advisor - GM Energy, Policy, Legal Finance & Vendor Management – General Motors

, Director, Lead Counsel & Strategic Advisor - GM Energy, Policy, Legal Finance & Vendor Management – General Motors Meredith Frick, Head of Enterprise Risk and Legal Business Management – Marsh



Returning members

Ali Ghasemi , Vice President of Legal Operations – Mastercard

, Vice President of Legal Operations – Mastercard Bri Lee , Senior Manager, Legal Operations – Capital One

, Senior Manager, Legal Operations – Capital One Deborah Koplovitz , Vice President, Associate General Counsel, Client Legal Services – Fortune 70 P&C insurer

, Vice President, Associate General Counsel, Client Legal Services – Fortune 70 P&C insurer Marika Daggett , Head of Global Affairs Vendor Strategy and Governance – Google

, Head of Global Affairs Vendor Strategy and Governance – Google Michael Anderson , Vice President & Deputy General Counsel – Advance

, Vice President & Deputy General Counsel – Advance Michael Haven , Global Head of Legal Operations – Meta

, Global Head of Legal Operations – Meta Ryan Albregts , Director, Legal Spend and Matter Management – Stryker

, Director, Legal Spend and Matter Management – Stryker Stacy Lettie, Chief of Staff to the General Counsel – Organon

CAB members meet regularly with Priori's leadership team to share perspectives on the trends and priorities shaping corporate legal departments. Their insights guide continued innovation across the company's outside counsel management platform.

About Priori

Priori transforms how legal teams find, engage and manage outside counsel, helping organizations make smarter, faster and more strategic legal sourcing decisions. Through its legal technology platform and global network of vetted law firms and flexible legal talent, Priori brings greater efficiency, transparency and control to outside counsel management. Learn more at www.priorilegal.com .