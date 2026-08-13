Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s Sam Skipworth Expands Denver Business with New Team

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced that Sam Skipworth, vice president of mortgage lending, has launched The Skipworth Team. The new team will give Skipworth more time to support homebuyers and referral partners across the Denver area.

With more than 13 years of mortgage industry experience, Skipworth works with borrowers across a wide range of financial situations. His areas of expertise include loans for first-time homebuyers, veterans, investors and non-QM options for clients with more complex needs. As a U.S. Army veteran, he is especially passionate about helping fellow veterans and military families navigate the homebuying process.

The Skipworth Team will manage more of the day-to-day work involved in each transaction, allowing Skipworth to remain focused on communication and client relationships. The structure will help the business serve more borrowers while maintaining close attention to deadlines, accuracy and service.

“My clients and referral partners are the center of my business, and this new structure lets me stay closely involved with them from start to finish,” said Skipworth. “Communication, accuracy and professionalism have always been the pillars of my approach. With more handled behind the scenes, I can keep transactions moving and help more buyers.”

The company’s culture, leadership and technology resources have played an important role in Skipworth’s continued growth. His expansion reflects the opportunity for loan officers to build their businesses at Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

“Sam has made tremendous progress during his time at Guaranteed Rate Affinity,” said Scott Throneberry, EVP, National Sales at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “This is a natural next step for his business and will help him serve even more buyers and referral partners across the country.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services, LLC dba CIH Integrated Services. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. a subsidiary of Compass, Inc. (d/b/a Compass International Holdings) (CIH) (NYSE: COMP), real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. CIH owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to CIH brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

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Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and CIH owns 49.9%. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity has no affiliation with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the US Department of Agriculture or any other government agency.