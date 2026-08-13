How to Measure AI Search Visibility and Connect It to Marketing Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – AI Search Visibility Benchmarks: What to Measure, Track and Report

AI search is changing how marketers understand brand visibility. Rankings, clicks and impressions still matter, but they don't show the full picture of how a brand appears in AI-generated answers.

For marketers, the challenge now is knowing what to measure and how to make sense of it. How often is your brand cited? What prompts surface your brand? Which sources and content influence those answers? And how does your visibility compare with competitors?

On August 20th, join Notified and MarketingProfs for a practical webinar on how to measure and benchmark AI search visibility. When you join this live session, you'll learn:

What to measure in AI search, including citations, branded and non-branded prompts, competitive mentions and the accuracy of AI-generated information about your brand

How to benchmark AI visibility, compare your results with competitors and identify the sources and content driving citations

How to report AI search results in a way that connects visibility to brand awareness, competitive positioning, content performance and other marketing KPIs





WHEN: Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 2:00pm – 2:45pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link



WHO:

Brittany Brady – Senior Director of Sales, Notified

Brittany leads agency new business and account management at Notified. She is a recognized thought leader on AI's impact on communications, focusing on AEO and GEO strategies for PR and investor relations.

Mirza Germovic – Head of Strategic AI Advisory, Edelman Intelligence

Mirza is Head of Strategic AI Advisory at Edelman Intelligence, leading the firm's AI client advisory business. He has over a decade of experience helping B2B and Fortune 100 companies integrate AI into marketing, including prior roles at Disney.

Rotem Hinkis – Business Intelligence Director, APCO

Rotem is Business Intelligence Director for APCO in London, specializing in social listening and AI-driven research. Rotem leads APCO's AI reputation (AEO/GEO) work and drives RepGenAI, its methodology for measuring brand representation.

WHY:

AI search is creating a new way for marketers to understand brand visibility. Knowing where and how your brand appears in AI-generated answers can reveal opportunities that traditional rankings and traffic reports may miss.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti's market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified's solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

Media Contact

press@notified.com

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This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.