New Report Shows Battery Incidents on Passenger Flights Continue to Rise

Washington, D.C., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UL Standards & Engagement released the Lithium-ion Battery Incidents in Aviation: 2025 Data Review highlighting that incidents are rising, portable chargers are now the leading source of thermal runaway, and a lack of passenger awareness amplifies the risk.

The third annual report evaluates incident data from more than 40 airlines that voluntarily share data through ULSE’s Thermal Runaway Incident Program paired with consumer insights related to passenger awareness and behavior and highlights economic data for the first time.

"Every incident is a safety risk, and the trend line is moving in the wrong direction" said Jeff Marootian, president and CEO of UL Standards & Engagement. "Passengers do not need to be safety experts to reduce the risk. Keeping rechargeable devices within reach can help us all fly in safer skies."

Key takeaways from the report include:

Thermal runaway incidents on passenger flights continue to rise. There was a 15% increase in incidents from 2024 to 2025, continuing a long-term upward trend since ULSE began tracking incidents. Portable charger incidents showed a 42% jump over last year, making them the leading device involved in incidents. Portable chargers surpassed 2024’s top culprit, e-cigarettes, which also showed a 26% jump. Cell phones round out the third type of device linked to incidents. Weekly average incidents rose to more than two per week. There was an uptick in the average number of passenger incidents, reaching 2.36 per week in 2025, up from 2.05 per week in 2024.

Battery incidents in aviation cost an average of approximately $1.8 million a year. ULSE estimates that thermal runaway incidents on commercial passenger flights have conservatively cost about $7.3 million in damages and loss from 2021-2024, averaging approximately $1.8 million per year. That translates to an estimated $96,000 per incident in damage, disruption, and associated losses.

Latin American and Asia-Pacific travelers report higher concern about thermal runaway in aviation. In the first-ever inclusion of global data in the TRIP report, ULSE found that Latin American (79%) and Asia-Pacific (83%) travelers reported higher levels of concern about battery safety onboard and are more supportive of additional safety measures compared to Europe (74%) and North America (67%).

“Year after year, we continue to see battery incidents rise, underscoring the need for action,” said David Wroth, lead of ULSE’s Thermal Runaway Incident Program. “There is no silver-bullet solution to this growing safety challenge, which is why we’re working across the industry to better understand the risks and identify solutions that can help prevent a serious or catastrophic event.”

The report comes as airlines around the world — including United, Delta, American, and Southwest — continue to roll out new policies surrounding the use and storage of portable chargers onboard aircraft. The growing number of incidents involving portable chargers underscores the importance of these efforts and reinforces the need for continued passenger awareness.

"Airlines are taking the risk seriously, strengthening policies and training crew to respond when incidents occur. But they cannot solve this problem alone. Passengers need to understand the risks and know what to do before the rechargeable device becomes a safety threat," concluded Marootian.

UL Standards & Engagement continues to collaborate with airlines, regulators, and industry partners while expanding its passenger awareness efforts to help promote safer skies.

Read the full report here.

Methodology

This report integrates findings from multiple research approaches conducted by UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE).

Survey Research: Results are based on the 2025 U.S. Trending Data Tracker (n=8,041 U.S. adults; ±1.09% margin of error at 95% confidence) and a global survey of n=10,804 adults across Latin America, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. Statistically significant differences are reported at the 95% confidence level.

Results are based on the 2025 U.S. Trending Data Tracker (n=8,041 U.S. adults; ±1.09% margin of error at 95% confidence) and a global survey of n=10,804 adults across Latin America, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. Statistically significant differences are reported at the 95% confidence level. Qualitative Research: Insights were gathered through digital ethnography, focus groups, and in-depth interviews with passengers (n=103) and airline personnel, including cabin crew and decisionmakers (n=51).

Insights were gathered through digital ethnography, focus groups, and in-depth interviews with passengers (n=103) and airline personnel, including cabin crew and decisionmakers (n=51). Economic Analysis: Economic findings are based on data provided by ULSE and third-party sources and reflect estimates developed in good faith using available information.

Economic findings are based on data provided by ULSE and third-party sources and reflect estimates developed in good faith using available information. Incident Analysis: Incident data is derived from TRIP member reports. As TRIP represents only a subset of the industry, findings are not normalized by airline participation or miles flown.

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About ULSE

UL Standards & Engagement is a nonprofit organization that translates safety science into action through standards development, partnerships, and advocacy. Since 1903, we have developed nearly 1,700 standards and guidance documents for products ranging from fire doors to autonomous vehicles. ULSE enables innovation and grows trust by convening experts and informing policymakers and regulators as we work toward a safer, more secure and sustainable future. Visit ULSE.org for more information.