PlayMonster’s New Rump Race Game Brings Big Laughs and Big Competition to Family Game Night

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, announced the launch of Rump Race, a fast-paced balloon-popping party game designed to turn family game nights into unforgettable, laugh-out-loud competitions. Combining quick-play action, hilarious physical gameplay, and highly sharable moments, Rump Race is poised to become one of the season’s most talked-about family games, bringing together family competition, viral-worthy reactions, and endless replayability. Rump Race is now available on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, and TikTok Shop.

Designed for players ages 8 and up, Rump Race challenges two competitors to race against the clock as they inflate their balloons by bouncing up and down on the pump, with one goal: pop your opponent’s balloon before they pop yours.. Every round delivers unpredictable twists, big laughs, and the kind of genuine reactions that families and friends love to capture, post, and share. The game includes two pumps, a popping arrow, and 30 balloons, making it easy to play and repeat, long after the first round.

As demand continues to grow for interactive family games, party games, and screen-free entertainment that create memorable experiences, Rump Race stands out with its easy-to-learn gameplay, energetic pace, and crowd-pleasing fun. Whether it's game night, birthday parties, holiday gatherings, or friendly competitions, Rump Race transforms everyday moments into can't-miss entertainment and lifelong memories.

"Rump Race delivers the kind of spontaneous, laugh-until-you-can't-breathe moments that people naturally want to experience together," said Jonathan Berkowitz, CEO of PlayMonster. "It's more than just a game, it's an experience that's fun to play, watch, and share, creating the kind of unforgettable moments that keep people coming back for more."

With its combination of physical action, family-friendly humor, and instant spectator appeal, Rump Race is positioned to become a breakout favorite among families, content creators, party hosts, and anyone looking for the next big game-night obsession.

Rump Race joins PlayMonster’s growing portfolio of laugh-out-loud, socially sharable games, including the 2025 viral hit, Marshmallow Madness, and new launches including Breakfast Blitz, Family Ties, Psychological, and Axe Max. For more information about Rump Race and PlayMonster, visit www.playmonster.com or follow @playmonsterfun and #RumpRace on socials.

About PlayMonster

PlayMonster is a leading international toy and game company on a mission to connect people around the world through the power of social, shareable play and creative experiences. The company is committed to delivering exceptional play value through the design, manufacture, and marketing of innovative toys, games, and activities. PlayMonster’s diversified portfolio includes award-winning brands and products such as Marshmallow Madness, Tales, Taco vs Burrito, Never Have I Ever, TOTY Game of the Year Yeti in My Spaghetti®, The Magical World of Disney Trivia, Five Crowns®, Farkle, Hacky Sack®, KOOSH®, Spirograph, Loopdedoo, Fashion Plates® and Colorforms.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marissa Lambert

mlambert@litzkypr.com

973-752-5364

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed0daad5-d45d-4bc4-874c-2a1c8c8b5fc6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c066a51-c178-405a-b44e-cf75d2e1db56