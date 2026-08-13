Lotto.com® and Players Cafe Hosts Community Adoption Event with Greyhound Pets of America in Minneapolis

The online lottery platform brings community members together with rescued greyhounds for a family-friendly event supporting pet adoption





MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, proudly hosted a community-driven adoption event in partnership with Greyhound Pets of America on Saturday, June 20, at the Players Cafe in Minneapolis .

This event brought the community together for a fun and engaging morning while raising awareness for Greyhound Pets of America, an organization dedicated to helping retired racing greyhounds find loving homes. Its mission centers on providing care, advocacy, and adoption services that support a safe and successful transition into family life.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet adoptable greyhounds and enjoyed a variety of special activities and promotions, including 50% off select beverages, plus 25% off coupons for future non-lottery purchases, and more. Along with hosting the event, Lotto.com also made a donation to the organization to assist with adoption fees for future adopters. By hosting initiatives like this adoption event, Lotto.com continues to extend its impact beyond digital lottery access and into causes that improve quality of life at the local level.

A major highlight of the event was the presence of Bailey and Rhea, two adoptable retired racers who had recently arrived in Minnesota from the racetracks in West Virginia. They soaked up attention from the attendees, and even drew in some adoption applications that very day!

“GPA-MN was thrilled for this opportunity to show people what great pets retired racing greyhounds can be,” said Janelle Thienes, Board Member of GPA. “Players Cafe’s high foot-traffic location provided valuable exposure for our foster hounds among the dog-loving public in Minneapolis’ North Loop. We and the hounds are especially grateful for Lotto.com ’s generous donation, which helps cover veterinary expenses and keeps adoption fees accessible.”

“Community engagement is a core part of our mission at Lotto.com,” said Kweku Sapara-Grant, Director of External Affairs for Lotto.com Inc. “Partnering with organizations like Greyhound Pets of America allows us to support meaningful causes while bringing people together in a positive and memorable way.”

Lotto.com is also contributing financial support to Greyhound Pets of America to further its efforts in animal rescue and adoption services. The funds will be used to help offset adoption costs, making it easier for these dogs to find happy, permanent homes.

While helping drive incremental funding for important state-run programs through state lotteries, Lotto.com also invests directly in the communities it serves. Most recently, the company partnered with Food For Thought Denver ™ to support efforts addressing food insecurity. The initiative builds on previous community impact efforts, including support for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance .

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states soon. The company recently also expanded into Puerto Rico, marking its first market launch outside of the contiguous United States.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling player participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com is the only BBB Accredited lottery courier service and is certified by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), underscoring its commitment to security, compliance, and responsible gaming.

Lotto.com has over 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Havas Formula: lotto@havasformula.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6df20d36-be22-4260-8788-ab0267e94486