Mod Op Launches Free AI Search Visibility Tool and Unveils The GEO 50

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op, one of the world's fastest-growing independent marketing agencies, today launched geo.modop.ai, a free AI Search Visibility Audit that gives marketers an immediate view of how their brands are represented in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), across leading AI answer engines, including ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and other emerging platforms.

To coincide with the launch, Mod Op has also released The GEO 50, a first-of-its-kind snapshot of the 50 top brands based on how effectively they appear in AI-generated answers. The benchmark mirrors how customers engage with each brand, surfacing key visibility differences through an assigned score. The results demonstrate that even well-known brands don't automatically earn a strong presence in AI responses or recommendations.

"Most marketers see GEO and AEO as the new SEO, but that is limiting. The true breakthrough of GEO isn't just seeing where your brand appears, it’s gaining a direct line into how your audience’s questions, needs, and buying behaviors are actively evolving across many diverse influence channels,” said Tessa Burg, Chief Technology Officer at Mod Op. “This audit reveals opportunities for brands to align how, when and where they communicate and engage to what their customers and clients value.”

As consumers increasingly turn to AI answer engines to discover products, services and brands, companies need to understand whether AI models recommend them, and, if so, in what contexts. The free AI Search Visibility Audit provides that visibility, along with a snapshot of how they perform across leading AI answer engines, in just minutes, including:

AI Visibility Score: See how prominently your brand appears across leading AI answer engines.

See how prominently your brand appears across leading AI answer engines. Platform Breakdown: Compare your visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and other AI platforms.

Compare your visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and other AI platforms. Brand vs. Category Performance: Understand how your brand performs for both brand-name prompts and broader buyer questions.

Understand how your brand performs for both brand-name prompts and broader buyer questions. Competitive Share of Voice: See how your AI visibility compares with key competitors across relevant prompts.

See how your AI visibility compares with key competitors across relevant prompts. Prompt Explorer: Review real AI prompts to see where your brand is recommended—and where competitors appear instead.

Review real AI prompts to see where your brand is recommended—and where competitors appear instead. Citation Intelligence : Discover which websites AI systems rely on when discussing your brand.

: Discover which websites AI systems rely on when discussing your brand. GEO Score: Receive an initial assessment based on Mod Op's proprietary framework for AI search visibility.

Receive an initial assessment based on Mod Op's proprietary framework for AI search visibility. Optimization Roadmap: Get prioritized recommendations to help improve your visibility in AI-generated answers.

The AI Search Visibility Audit analyzes brand performance across leading AI answer engines using proprietary prompt testing, AI answer analysis, citation review and competitive benchmarking. The audit tests dozens of branded and category-related prompts across multiple AI platforms and evaluates brands against Mod Op's proprietary GEO framework, which measures 25 factors that influence how AI systems understand, cite and recommend brands. The report concludes with prioritized recommendations to help improve AI search visibility.

The AI Search Visibility Audit is powered by ORION™, Mod Op's proprietary Connected Intelligence Ecosystem, which helps brands embed AI into their operations in ways that are strategic, secure and tailored to their business.

Beyond its technology, Mod Op differentiates itself through its cross-disciplinary approach to GEO. Improving AI search visibility requires coordinated expertise across public relations, content strategy, SEO, paid media, analytics, creative, and web development to influence how AI systems understand, trust and recommend brands. Mod Op brings these disciplines together to help clients build lasting visibility in AI-powered search.

"AI models don't just learn from websites, they learn from the broader information ecosystem," said Anna Julow Roolf, SVP of PR at Mod Op. "That means earned media, third-party validation and brand authority all play a role in whether a company gets recommended. GEO is as much a communications challenge as it is a technical one."

The free AI Search Visibility Audit is available now at geo.modop.ai.

The full GEO 50 list are available at modop.com/geo-50-benchmark.

PR Contact

Anna Roolf

pr@modop.com