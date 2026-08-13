CHA Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHA has published its 2025 Sustainability Report documenting meaningful goals and measurable achievements as we continue our journey to achieve greater sustainability across our operations and projects. This report demonstrates how we have harnessed innovative thinking and transformative tools to consistently deliver sustainable outcomes.

The projects highlighted in the 2025 report span all sectors and CHA’s expansive geographic footprint, illustrating how the firm is creating dynamic and comprehensive solutions for a more sustainable world. From bold new approaches to state-of-the-art systems, we are shining a light on the innovative tools, technologies, and materials that meet today's challenges and the growing demand for resilience.

“The challenges facing our industry continue to evolve, from rapid technological change and aging infrastructure to increasing demands for resilience and sustainability,” said Jim Stephenson, President and CEO of CHA. “This report reflects how our teams are helping clients meet those challenges through practical innovation, intelligent design, and a commitment to finding better ways to deliver lasting value for the communities we serve.”

CHA’s green efforts remained centered around our four strategic pillars: Sustainable Services and Clients, Sustainable Workforce, Sustainable Communities, and Sustainable Operations. This report illustrates how CHA continues to deliver a greener, more sustainable world.

Organizations seeking guidance to improve their sustainability efforts can reach out to our team at sustainability@chasolutions.com.

CHA’s 2025 Sustainability Report is available on the CHA website.

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