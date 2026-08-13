ASUS Republic of Gamers Celebrates 20 Years of ROG at Gamescom 2026

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Celebrate 20 years of ROG: Experience two decades of gaming excellence and check out the latest gaming hardware

Experience two decades of gaming excellence and check out the latest gaming hardware Full slate of events and special guest appearances: Meet ROG OMNI and VIP guests including world-renowned DJ Alan Walker and GTA V actor Ned Luke

Meet ROG OMNI and VIP guests including world-renowned DJ Alan Walker and GTA V actor Ned Luke Hands-on with the latest devices and upcoming games: Playable demos from Capcom, XBOX, and more







TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) celebrates its 20th anniversary at Gamescom 2026 with an arsenal of new products including the ROG Edition 20 lineup, sneak peeks of new gaming hardware, a full schedule of events and fan activities, and hands-on game time with some of the year’s most anticipated games.

Celebrate 20 years of ROG

The 20th anniversary of ROG takes center stage at this year’s booth, with oversized display models of the ROG XBOX Ally X20 and the ROG Zephyrus Duo, setting the tone for a lineup of incredible product demos throughout Gamescom 2026.

The ROG Edition 20 lineup includes a series of releases created to mark the occasion, including the ROG XBOX Ally X20 bundle. For desktop PC lovers, the ROG G1000 Edition 20 strikes an imposing figure with its large and black-and-gold accented chassis. Other 20th anniversary edition products include the ROG SLASH Hard-Case Luggage Edition 20, the ROG SLASH Backpack Edition 20, the ROG SAGA OMNI Edition 20 Action Figure, and the all-new ROG SAGA: In Search of Lapuntu Edition 20 board game.

In addition, a new product showcase spotlights the latest ROG Zephyrus Duo and other gaming hardware highlights at Gamescom 2026.

Full slate of events and special guest appearances

ROG will host a full schedule of stage events and community events throughout Gamescom 2026. Attendees can expect live giveaways, talent performances, and gaming competitions featuring Team Vitality. Meanwhile, in partnership with SpecialEffect, a special charity bundle featuring collectible items will be offered to support gamers with disabilities. Further details will be revealed during an upcoming press event later this month.

Renowned DJ Alan Walker will host an exclusive meet-and-greet before a live performance at the ROG booth on August 261, while GTA V actor Ned Luke also joins in the festivities with special appearances on August 26 and 27. Ned Luke will also host a meet-and-greet event on August 27. Visitors can take photos with OMNI the ROG mascot throughout the week, while Team Vitality headlines a dedicated gaming competition that will be livestreamed for ROG fans everywhere.

Fans can join a ROG giveaway event by completing activities to earn gifts and raffle points for a chance to win incredible prizes. ROG has also invited 50 of its most dedicated Western European fans to join Gamescom 2026 in person, and celebrate what makes ROG the best brand in PC gaming.

Hands-on with the latest devices and upcoming games

Visitors to the ROG booth have the chance to test the latest games on ROG hardware like the ROG XBOX Ally X20 and the ROG Zephyrus Duo, with titles including the highly-anticipated Minecraft Dungeons II. Also available at the booth is Cosmo Tales, which offers an exclusive ROG in-game skin to players who try it on-site, and Capcom’s titles PRAGMATA, Resident Evil Requiem, and Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, along with other titles like Ascend to Zero and TANUKI: Pon's Summer.

Gamescom 2026 ROG booth information

Booth #B040, Hall 8 (North

Entrance), Koelnmesse,

Cologne, Germany Trade Visitors Private Visitors August 26 (Wed) 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.



*Wildcard tickets only August 27 (Thurs) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. August 28 (Fri) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. August 29 (Sat) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. August 30 (Sun) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

All times are in Central European Summer Time (CEST), which is six hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG Edition 20 Lineup: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/content/rog-edition-20/

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/gaming-handhelds/rog-ally/rog-xbox-ally-x20-bundle-2026/

ROG Zephyrus Duo: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-duo-2026/

ROG G1000 Edition 20: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/desktops/full-tower/rog-g1000-edition-20-2026-gm1000/

Gamescom 2026 Official Website: https://www.gamescom.global/en

SpecialEffect: https://www.specialeffect.org.uk/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Store: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/store/

ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops-group/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus_rog

ASUS News Canada: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/news/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

1 This is only open to visitors with a Wildcard ticket after 1 p.m.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cfcc226-324f-4b95-8b28-217d42484e02