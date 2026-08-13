New Engen Announces Wave of New Client Wins Including Arena Club and More as Brands Shift to Creative-Led Growth

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a creator-led, performance-driven growth agency, today announced new engagements with Arena Club, Uber, MeUndies, Kate Farms, and other brands across consumer health, sports, travel, wellness, CPG, apparel, and lifestyle.

The work spans creative strategy and production, creator marketing, UGC, paid amplification, and performance creative across Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Google, Snap, and AppLovin.

The wins reflect a broader shift in how brands approach growth. As media buying, targeting, and optimization become increasingly automated, creative plays a bigger role in who brands reach and how campaigns learn.

That raises the bar beyond simply producing more content. Brands need a wider range of distinct concepts, voices, and formats that can reach different audiences and unlock new sources of demand. Creator content is a powerful part of that mix, bringing diversity and authenticity at scale.

New Engen’s Creative-Led Growth System connects those creative inputs to media and measurement, helping brands learn faster, scale what resonates, and improve performance over time.

“As platforms automate more of the media, creative becomes a bigger source of advantage,” said Alice Woo, Chief Creative Officer at New Engen. “Brands need more than volume. They need distinct ideas, diverse voices, and a connected system that can learn from what performs. That’s where creative, creators, media, and measurement become more powerful together.”

Rather than treating studio production, UGC, creator partnerships, and paid creative as separate workstreams, New Engen connects them through shared audience insight, media strategy, and measurement. The result is more diverse creative, faster learning, and a clearer path to scale.

The agency further strengthened that model through its 2026 acquisition of Grapevine, expanding New Engen’s creator capabilities and helping brands scale authentic, creator-led content as part of a broader growth strategy.

The new engagements build on a period of continued growth for New Engen, which manages more than $1.5 billion in annual media investment across paid social, affiliate, creator marketing, search, AI search, programmatic, video, retail media, and measurement. By connecting those capabilities within one operating model, New Engen helps brands move beyond siloed execution toward marketing systems that improve with every campaign.

“We chose New Engen because they weren’t just solving for the next campaign. They were helping us build a better way of working,” said Kristen Wang, Vice President of Marketing at Arena Club. “Their approach connects audience insight, creative experimentation, and performance, so every campaign gives us sharper learning we can carry forward.”