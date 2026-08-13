Computer Speakers and PC Sound Bar From Philips Now Available on Amazon

New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for wireless computer speakers reached an estimated $3.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of about 6% through 2034, according to a March 2026 report from Intel Market Research. Within that category, 9W Logistics has made the Philips PC Sound Bar available to shoppers on Amazon, adding a compact option built for desktop and monitor audio.

PHILIPS PC Sound Bar

The Philips PC Sound Bar functions as a set of computer speakers for desktop and monitor use, delivering stereo sound through dual full-range drivers rated at a maximum of 14 watts, or 7 watts RMS. The product is positioned as an alternative to the built-in PC speakers found in most laptops and external displays, covering music, video, gaming, and voice and video calls.

Connectivity runs on Bluetooth 5.4, the version of the wireless standard the Bluetooth Special Interest Group adopted in 2023. According to the product listing, the connection supports stable pairing and reduced audio lag across phones, laptops, and tablets. A built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 12 hours of playback, or up to six hours with the lighting active, which allows the unit to function as wireless desktop speakers and monitor speakers without a continuous power connection.





The sound bar includes RGB LED lighting with multiple modes, among them settings that respond to audio output and a steady ambient option. The lighting can be switched off to extend battery runtime. An integrated microphone supports hands-free calls on platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, positioning the device for both media playback and conferencing at a single workstation.

Philips is among the established consumer-electronics brands referenced in computer-speaker market analyses, alongside manufacturers including Bose, Sony, and Creative. The Philips PC Sound Bar is available now on Amazon through BSD Wholesale.

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