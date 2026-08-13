Credit Acceptance Announces New Chief Technology Officer to Advance Digital-First, AI-Enabled Business Evolution

Southfield, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) today announced that Jeetu Mirchandani, a veteran technology and AI executive with more than two decades of leadership experience at Amazon, will join the Company as Chief Technology Officer on August 27, 2026. In this role, he will lead Credit Acceptance’s Engineering organization and technology strategy, helping accelerate the Company’s digital-first, AI-enabled evolution and deliver simpler, more seamless experiences for customers and dealer partners.

Mr. Mirchandani joins Credit Acceptance after more than 21 years at Amazon, where he helped build and lead some of the company’s most critical technology organizations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mirchandani led the technology organization responsible for key elements of Amazon's global fulfillment network, overseeing large-scale engineering, product, and science teams supporting one of the world’s most sophisticated supply chain operations. He later scaled teams from startup initiatives to global organizations of more than 500 engineers, product managers, scientists, and technology leaders. His work spanned many of the systems that power millions of customer interactions every day, including fulfillment, supply chain technology, personalization, e-commerce, and AI.

Most recently, as Head of Applied AI, Mr. Mirchandani influenced how AI technologies were applied at scale to solve real business and customer challenges at Amazon. He partnered directly with Amazon’s CEO and CFO to help shape and execute the company’s AI transformation strategy, translating emerging technologies into measurable business outcomes across Amazon’s retail and healthcare businesses. His work drove automation, productivity improvements, and efficiencies that delivered a multi-billion-dollar impact. Throughout his career, Mr. Mirchandani has played key roles in evaluating major acquisitions, including Twitch and Goodreads, helping assess their technical strategy and long-term integration potential. He also holds multiple U.S. patents spanning machine learning, data-driven personalization, and advanced technology systems.

“As we continue transforming Credit Acceptance, we are investing in the capabilities that will help us better serve our customers and dealer partners while creating long-term shareholder value," said Vinayak Hegde, Chief Executive Officer. “Jeetu has operated at the forefront of some of the most significant technology and AI advancements of the last two decades. His experience leading large-scale organizations, driving innovation at a global scale, and applying emerging technologies to solve complex business challenges makes him an exceptional addition to our Executive Leadership Team. I am excited to welcome him as we continue building a more innovative, agile, and customer-focused company.”

Mirchandani added, “Throughout my career, I've been passionate about solving customer problems using the right technology at scale. Credit Acceptance has a compelling mission and a strong foundation, and I am energized by the vision and what we can accomplish together. I'm excited to partner with the team to help build a more data-informed and AI-enabled organization that delivers even greater value for customers, dealer partners, team members, and shareholders.”

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .



