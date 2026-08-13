BMC Helix Expands Collaboration with Oracle to Provide Greater Cloud Deployment Choice for AI-Driven ServiceOps

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Helix, a leading provider of ServiceOps software, bringing together IT Service Management and Operations into software solutions that help the world’s most forward-thinking organizations reset the limits of IT, today announced an expanded collaboration with Oracle to help enterprises modernize ServiceOps by deploying BMC Helix on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The collaboration enables joint customers to deploy AI-driven capabilities while aligning deployments with their preferred cloud architectures and operational requirements.

Through this expanded collaboration, BMC Helix customers can:

Deploy BMC Helix on OCI across hybrid and multicloud environments, enabling flexibility while maintaining integration with existing IT ecosystems.

Leverage Oracle AI Database services on OCI, including Oracle Autonomous AI Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service, to support enterprise-grade performance, scalability, and reliability.

Adopt AI-driven ServiceOps capabilities, including intelligent automation and AI agents, to help improve productivity, streamline operations, and accelerate issue resolution.





As an open, AI-powered platform for ServiceOps, BMC Helix integrates with Oracle AI Database services and open-source databases on OCI to help customers modernize operations without disrupting existing environments. With OCI, customers can scale deployments securely across commercial, government, and sovereign cloud regions while addressing data residency, security, and compliance requirements.

“OCI is built to run mission-critical workloads securely and at scale,” said David Hicks, group vice president of ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. “Together with BMC Helix, we’re helping customers bring AI-driven capabilities to ServiceOps while meeting requirements for scalability, security, and global availability.”

“As organizations modernize for AI and digital transformation, having the flexibility to choose the right cloud strategy is more important than ever,” said Jeff Hardy, chief revenue officer, BMC Helix. “Together with Oracle, we are helping customers modernize on their terms with greater flexibility and support for their operational requirements.”



Additional Resources

About BMC Helix

BMC Helix helps the world’s most forward-thinking IT organizations turn AI into action – unlocking human potential to multiply productivity so teams can focus on the work that matters most. With an industry-leading, AI-powered, open platform, BMC Helix delivers a dynamic fleet of AI agents that augment work across enterprise IT service and operations management to anticipate needs, automate solutions, and accelerate outcomes for ServiceOps.

Helix and other Helix marks are exclusive properties of BMC Helix, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

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Editorial Contact:

Madeline Bien

BMC Helix, Inc.

madeline@helixops.ai