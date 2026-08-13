IncQuery Unveils Scope Checking Tool to Catch Survey Gaps Before Fielding

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncQuery , the end-to-end research partner for consulting and private equity firms, today launched its scope checking tool, an AI-assisted capability that helps teams confirm a survey fully addresses its research objectives before fielding begins.

Surveys often change significantly across multiple rounds of review, especially when teams are working against tight deadlines. As questions are added, removed, or rewritten, they may drift from the original research objectives, leaving important business questions unanswered. The scope checking tool compares each objective against the entire survey before launch, identifying potential gaps and recommending where and how the questionnaire may need to be strengthened.

“The worst time to discover a survey missed something critical is when the responses are already in and the team is trying to build the final recommendation,” said Felipe Ochoa, founder and CEO of IncQuery. “At that point, you may have clean data but still not have the answer you need. IncQuery’s scope checking tool is designed to help teams catch that risk earlier, before a missing question turns into delayed analysis, rework or a conclusion the research can’t fully support.”

The new scope checking tool evaluates the four areas that are most critical to a sound survey:

Research objective coverage: The extent to which the survey questions collectively address each objective.

The extent to which the survey questions collectively address each objective. Potential gaps: Objectives that may need stronger coverage, with suggested questions or sections to address them.

Objectives that may need stronger coverage, with suggested questions or sections to address them. Methodological fit: The suitability of each question type and scale for the intended analysis.

The suitability of each question type and scale for the intended analysis. Recommendation rationale: The specific survey questions informing each recommendation, together with a confidence rating for review.

IncQuery’s scope checking tool is designed for research that informs commercial due diligence, market validation, customer intelligence, pricing, growth strategy, and other high-stakes business decisions. It builds on IncQuery’s existing capabilities for AI survey drafting, real-time collaboration, complex programming, respondent sourcing, quality monitoring and analysis and extends that support to one of the earliest and most consequential points in the research process.

“Surveys often evolve through multiple rounds of input, making it harder to confirm that every research objective is still fully addressed,” Ochoa continued. “Our scope checking tool gives teams an additional layer of review before fielding, helping them identify potential gaps, understand each recommendation and move forward with greater confidence that the final data will support the decision at hand.”

The scope checking tool is integrated into the IncQuery platform and available to all users.

About IncQuery

IncQuery is the end-to-end primary research partner built for consulting and private equity teams making high-stakes decisions. Its tech-plus-expert model combines a purpose-built platform, hands-on research guidance and execution, and panel-agnostic sourcing to help clients design, field, and analyze research faster—without sacrificing rigor, transparency or data quality. From due diligence and pricing to strategy and value creation, IncQuery helps teams produce defensible insights they can stand behind. Founded in 2016, the company has saved clients more than 200,000 hours. Always be sure™. Learn more at incquery.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for IncQuery

michael@broadsheetcomms.com