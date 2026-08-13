Two Years After NIST's Post-Quantum Standards, QoreChain Is Running Them at Full Strength on a Live Layer 1 - QOR Trading Begins August 20

Rolle, Switzerland, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactly two years ago today, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology finalized the first generation of post-quantum cryptography standards, closing an eight-year global competition and opening the migration of the world's digital infrastructure away from encryption that quantum computers are expected to break. While most of the blockchain industry has kept that migration on its roadmap, QoreChain marks the anniversary with it in production, and with exchange trading of its native token QOR set to begin on August 20 at 13:00 UTC.





QoreChain, the quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 developed under the Swiss-based QoreChain Association, launched its mainnet on June 7, 2026, with the NIST-standardized algorithm suite operating at the highest parameter sets of each standard: ML-DSA-87 (Dilithium-5, FIPS 204) for transaction signatures, ML-KEM-1024 (Kyber, FIPS 203) for key encapsulation, and SHAKE-256 (FIPS 202) for hashing. Post-quantum protection is enforced at protocol level on every transaction. The quantum-safe signature component is mandatory, with a classical co-signature retained purely as a compatibility layer, following the hybrid migration approach recommended by NIST and national cybersecurity agencies.

On July 2, the network processed a transfer secured end-to-end by that suite in ordinary block production, signed, encapsulated and hashed exclusively with NIST-standardized post-quantum algorithms on a live public Layer 1. The transaction is publicly verifiable on the network explorer at explore.qore.network.

The anniversary also finds QoreChain's full developer stack published and installable. The Layer 1 node implementation is open source under Apache-2.0, alongside the project's Rollup Development Kit (RDK), application SDKs, wallet-connectivity libraries and its production post-quantum cryptographic library, distributed across GitHub, npm, PyPI, Maven, Go modules and crates.io. That puts the standardized algorithms within a ten-minute setup for JavaScript, Python, Java, Go and Rust developers. The network's triple-VM architecture runs EVM, CosmWasm and SVM execution against a single state and consensus layer, allowing Solidity, CosmWasm and Solana-style programs to deploy on one network without bridges.

Ahead of the trading start, QoreChain is releasing QoreX, a non-custodial wallet that applies mandatory ML-DSA-87 signing underneath the three interface standards Web3 applications already use, covering EVM, Cosmos and Solana, so existing dApps work unmodified while transactions remain quantum-safe by default.

"Two years ago the question stopped being whether post-quantum cryptography works, and became who would actually ship it," said Liviu Ionut Epure, Founder and CTO of QoreChain. "Our answer isn't a whitepaper. It's a block explorer link, a crypto library you can audit, and SDKs you can install this afternoon. 'Harvest now, decrypt later' doesn't wait for anyone's roadmap, so neither did we."

The QoreChain Association is a member of the PKI Consortium, the industry body advancing PKI and post-quantum migration, alongside Microsoft, DigiCert, IBM and Thales, and a member of the Crypto Valley Association and The Linux Foundation.

QOR begins exchange trading on August 20, 2026, at 13:00 UTC. The trading venue will be announced through QoreChain's official channels.

About QoreChain QoreChain is a quantum-safe, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain developed under the QoreChain Association, a Swiss association based in Rolle. The network combines NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography, enforced at protocol level, with a triple-VM execution environment (EVM, CosmWasm, SVM) and AI-assisted smart-contract generation and auditing. More at qorechain.io.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any token or security in any jurisdiction. The Qore Chain Association makes no representation regarding the future market price or performance of QOR.

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