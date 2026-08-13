Interface EDU and The James E. Hughes, Jr. Foundation Collaborate to Advance Generational Development

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface EDU , a global advisory firm focused on rising generation development, announced that James E. “Jay” Hughes will serve as an advisor to the firm in collaboration with The James E. Hughes, Jr. Foundation . The collaboration will bring Hughes’ Five Capitals framework into Interface’s work with young people and parents, translating a widely influential philosophy of family wealth into practical guidance for identity, motivation, judgment, relationships and long-term stewardship.

The James E. Hughes, Jr. Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing family wealth management and generational well-being. Hughes’ work has helped families and their advisors understand wealth not simply as financial capital, but as the combined growth of Human, Intellectual, Social, Spiritual and Financial Capital.

“Families have become very sophisticated at preparing assets for succession, but they are not always preparing the young person who will one day carry that responsibility,” said Lorna Gray , president and founder of Interface EDU. “Jay helped families understand that wealth is about well-being, not financial capital alone. Our work together will bring that thinking into the real decisions families make every day, including how parents set expectations, how young people build confidence and judgment, and how they learn to respond to setbacks and steward opportunities. Legacy is learned. Readiness is built, not inherited.”

“Wealth is not financial capital alone,” Hughes said . “It is human, intellectual, social and spiritual capital supported by financial capital. When a person receives something they did not create, they must discover how to integrate it into their own life. That requires time, reflection and a clear sense of self. Interface understands how to help a young person pause and ask who they are before responsibility arrives. That work is invaluable, and I am honored to support it.”

Families often plan meticulously for the movement of financial assets while giving less attention to the person who must receive and integrate them. The collaboration will address that gap by connecting Hughes’ philosophy of wealth as well-being with Interface’s Generational Development Framework, which begins long before inheritance, succession or college admission becomes an urgent concern.

Hughes will advise Interface’s leadership as the firm develops family guidance, developmental experiences and thought leadership grounded in the Five Capitals framework. The work will give families a practical way to cultivate identity, judgment, resilience and purpose before young people assume greater responsibility.

Interface began 17 years ago in elite college counseling and has served more than 1,700 families and placed students at every Ivy League institution. As the firm followed students beyond the admissions process, it observed that many could navigate a highly selective application but remained unprepared for independence, uncertainty, difficult conversations and personal setbacks. That insight led Interface to build a broader Generational Development Framework focused on authentic motivation, sound judgment, resilience, self-knowledge and personal mission. College admission remains an important milestone, but Interface defines success more broadly through a young person’s ability to think independently, sustain motivation without external pressure and make consequential decisions with confidence.

Hughes has spent his career advising families and family office leaders on family governance, wealth preservation and multigenerational flourishing. He is the author or co-author of influential books including “Family Wealth,” “The Cycle of the Gift,” “The Voice of the Rising Generation,” “Complete Family Wealth” and “Family Trusts.” A retired private client attorney, Hughes was a partner at Coudert Brothers and Jones Day. He is a counselor to the Family Office Exchange and a recipient of its Founder’s Award. He has also received lifetime achievement awards from Private Asset Management and Family Wealth Report and has advised investment institutions, private trust companies and philanthropic organizations around the world.



About Interface EDU

Interface EDU is a global Generational Development firm that helps families prepare young people for the responsibilities, opportunities and decisions that accompany achievement, privilege and long-term stewardship. Combining elite admissions expertise with developmental psychology, motivation science and family advisory, Interface supports families from childhood through young adulthood. The firm helps young people build the identity, judgment, resilience and sense of purpose required to lead with confidence. For more information, visit https://interfaceedu.com/ .

About The James E. Hughes, Jr. Foundation

The James E. Hughes, Jr. Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the study and practice of family governance, family wealth management and generational well-being. Its work is grounded in James E. “Jay” Hughes Jr.’s Five Capitals framework and his belief that families flourish when financial capital supports the growth of their human, intellectual, social and spiritual capital. For more than five decades, Hughes has helped families, family offices and their advisors understand wealth as well-being rather than financial capital alone. The Foundation carries that work forward by preserving and sharing his books, reflections and teachings and by supporting those called to serve families across generations. For more information, visit https://jehjf.org/ .

Media Contact:

interface@kcsa.com

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