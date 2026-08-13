Aunt Flow Partners With Columbus Clippers, Making Columbus The First US City To Provide Free Period Products At All Major Sports Venues

COLUMBUS, OH, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Columbus is making sports history as the first city in the country to provide free period products at all of its major sports venues. Huntington Park, home of the Columbus Clippers, today joined Ohio Stadium, ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Nationwide Arena, Historic Crew Stadium and the Schottenstein Center in providing free-vend period products to guests. Across the venues, Aunt Flow has now installed 165 free-vend period product dispensers.

STADIUM TEAM CAPACITY AUNT FLOW DISPENSERS Ohio Stadium (The Horseshoe) Ohio State Buckeyes (college football) 102,780 45 Greater Columbus Convention Center Multi-Use Varies by Event 45 Nationwide Arena Columbus Blue Jackets (hockey) 18,500 -



20,000 27 ScottsMiracle-Gro Field Columbus Crew (soccer) 20,193 16 Historic Crew Stadium Columbus Crew 2 (soccer) 19,968 14 Huntington Park Columbus Clippers (baseball) 10,100 10 Schottenstein Center Ohio State Buckeyes (men’s and women’s college basketball, men’s ice hockey) 19,049 8 TOTAL 165

This milestone advances equitable access to period products while raising the bar for inclusivity, fan comfort, and guest experience.

“As a Columbus native, I couldn’t be more proud or excited for this partnership with the Columbus Clippers,” said Claire Coder, founder and CEO of Aunt Flow. “This is a defining milestone for Columbus and a powerful example of what it looks like to make the fan experience more inclusive and accessible. We hope this moment inspires other cities to ensure everyone has access to menstrual products in public venues.”





Columbus is gearing up to host major sporting events, including the NCAA DI Women’s Final Four and NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Championship at Nationwide Arena in 2027, and a 2028 National Women’s Soccer League expansion team at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. City leaders and local partners view the Huntington Park milestone as part of a broader effort to strengthen the city’s sports infrastructure, improve guest experience, and promote inclusivity. The move to expand access to basic necessities across all of its major sports venues builds on a nearly decade-long push for menstrual equity that began with a 2017 pilot program in city recreation centers and homeless shelters.

This milestone also aligns with IgniteHER Columbus, a citywide initiative led by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and First Lady Shannon Ginther in partnership with the Greater Columbus Sports Commission and Experience Columbus, which aspires to secure Columbus’ place as the nation’s capital for girls and women’s sports.

“IgniteHER is all about empowering women through sports, and as part of that, I want to grow our fandoms cheering for and made up of women here in Columbus,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther. “Offering free period products across all of our major sports venues chips away at another barrier girls and women face, and creates spaces where they feel seen, valued and confident.”





“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Aunt Flow to join their overall mission and to provide our guests with complimentary products,” said Tyler Parsons, President of the Columbus Clippers. “Each year, we see over 500,000 people come through the gates of Huntington Park and this is yet another way we can elevate the guest experience. Additionally, we are incredibly honored to partner with a company like Aunt Flow that is rooted right here in Columbus and making changes for the better worldwide.”

“Ensuring access to basic necessities at sporting events is a fundamental right for every athlete and fan,” said Linda Logan, CEO & President of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. “We’re proud that Columbus is the first city in the nation to make that standard a reality across all our major sports venues. Our community has long been committed to elevating girls and women in sports, and that commitment extends beyond the field to the fans, volunteers, coaches and families who make sports possible. Partnering with Columbus-founded Aunt Flow to lead the way makes this milestone even more meaningful.”

“As the destination marketing organization for the Columbus region, we prioritize enhancing the visitor experience, whether you’re a fan coming to a sporting event, a business traveler here for a conference or traveling with family or friends,” said Sarah Townes, Chief Marketing Officer and Innovation Officer for Experience Columbus and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. “Making period products available across all our major sports venues not only makes attendees and guests feel supported, but also reflects our community’s values and commitment to equity. We’re also proud of how this milestone aligns with the broader momentum behind IgniteHER Columbus and our work to position the city as a premier destination for women and girls in sports.”

The announcement comes at a time when recession and tariffs are impacting the cost of these necessities for women and girls. Additionally, it accelerates a growing trend where sports venues are prioritizing guest experience, fan comfort, and period-product access as an ADA-compliant restroom essential.

ABOUT AUNT FLOW

Aunt Flow helps businesses, schools, government facilities, and public spaces stock their bathrooms with free and accessible organic-cotton pads and tampons. Aunt Flow's award-winning, ADA-compliant free-vend dispensers allow companies and public venues to provide high-quality period products at no charge to all menstruators using their facilities. The woman-owned company has dispensers installed in more than 70,000 bathrooms across the U.S., UK and Canada. Committed to inclusivity, transparency, advocacy, and accessibility, the brand has donated more than seven million period products to nonprofits that support menstruators in need. Learn more at www.goauntflow.com

ABOUT COLUMBUS CLIPPERS

The Columbus Clippers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians and have played at Huntington Park in downtown Columbus since 2009. The club is a longstanding part of the city’s sports landscape, welcoming fans to one of the nation’s most celebrated minor league ballparks. For more information, visit ClippersBaseball.com.

ABOUT THE GREATER COLUMBUS SPORTS COMMISSION

The Greater Columbus Sports Commission’s mission is to rally Columbus to compete and win sporting events, providing a singular athlete and fan experience and positively impacting image, economy and lifestyle. Since 2002, the Greater Columbus Sports Commission has hosted more than 1,375 sporting events, generating an estimated $1.8 billion in direct visitor spending. Learn more at ColumbusSports.org.

ABOUT EXPERIENCE COLUMBUS

Celebrating 85 years in 2026, Experience Columbus is the destination marketing organization for the Columbus region dedicated to growing visitor spending and enhancing the visitor experience. Annually, visitors make 53.2 million trips to Greater Columbus for conventions, trade shows, sporting events and leisure visits, spending $8.2 billion and supporting more than 82,500 jobs. For more information, visit ExperienceColumbus.com.

Media Contact:

Nish Amarnath

Lanecraft Lab

nish.amarnath@lanecraftlab.com

917 683 1953