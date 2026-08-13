CurePSP Establishes Public Policy and Advocacy Team to Accelerate National Impact

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurePSP has formally established its Public Policy and Advocacy team with the recent additions of Nora Wong, MPH, Associate Director of Public Policy, and Julie Balasalle, MSW, Senior Manager of Community Advocacy. Together, they will guide CurePSP’s policy and advocacy efforts for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), while expanding opportunities for community involvement.

Wong leads CurePSP’s public policy and government relations efforts. She brings extensive experience in health policy and public health research, most recently managing congressional and external affairs at an institute within the National Institutes of Health. Previously, she advanced policy and regulatory priorities at the Pew Charitable Trusts and supported HIV/AIDS diagnostics at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation.

Balasalle drives CurePSP’s community engagement in advocacy initiatives following several years as a lead volunteer in the wake of her mother’s probable CBD diagnosis. A social worker with expertise in legislative and policy analysis, she helped build the foundation of CurePSP’s federal advocacy strategy, including efforts supporting passage of the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act. Most recently, she served as Manager of Community Organizing at I AM ALS.

The establishment of the team reflects CurePSP’s growing focus on public policy and advocacy, according to Kristophe Diaz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CurePSP.

“CurePSP is increasing its investment in the infrastructure and expertise needed to be a strong public policy and advocacy leader and to elevate the voices of people living with PSP, CBD and MSA at every level of government,” said Dr. Diaz. “This coordinated approach will strengthen our ability to shape and respond to policies affecting research and care, while building stronger partnerships across government, industry and the broader neurodegenerative disease community.”

Learn more about CurePSP’s public policy and advocacy efforts at www.psp.org/advocacy.

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP’s mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978).

Contact:

Kristophe Diaz, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

646-725-1453

diaz@curepsp.org