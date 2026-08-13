Operation Warm Launches National PSA Highlighting How Essential Apparel Serves as Children’s First Layer of Confidence

Glen Mills, PA, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every child deserves to walk into school feeling confident, included, and ready to learn. Through a new national public service announcement (PSA), Operation Warm is highlighting how access to essential apparel helps make that possible. By providing brand-new coats, shoes, and other essentials, the organization helps remove barriers that can affect a child's confidence, participation, and sense of belonging.

More than 10 million American children live in poverty, and two in five children experience clothing insecurity, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Nonprofit Quarterly. The impact extends far beyond physical comfort: an Operation Warm research study found that more than one in three parents report keeping a child home from school because they could not afford a warm coat, highlighting how unmet basic needs can affect a child’s ability to fully participate in school and everyday life.

The PSA demonstrates how access to essential apparel can help children feel confident, connected, and ready to participate in school and community life.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to walk into school feeling confident, included, and ready to learn," said Operation Warm Executive Director, Grace Sica. "When a child has the essentials they need, it impacts far more than what they're wearing; it shapes how they see themselves, connect with others, and participate in the world around them."

Operation Warm's belief that essential apparel is often the first layer of confidence is reflected in partner feedback, with 75% reporting increased self-esteem and confidence among children who receive Operation Warm items.

Since 1998, Operation Warm has served more than 7.2 million children across over 4,000 communities. The PSA will be distributed nationally through broadcast, digital, and earned media channels to raise awareness of childhood clothing insecurity and inspire action.

Media Resources

Broadcast-ready PSAs and additional campaign materials are available for editorial use.

Download the complete media kit: Operation Warm PSA Campaign 2026-2027 - Broadcast News Resource

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that provides brand-new coats, shoes, and sports bras to children in need—delivering warmth, confidence, and hope to families across the country. For over 25 years, we've empowered children through programs that not only meet basic needs but also connect them to vital community resources. Together with our dedicated supporters, we’re helping kids thrive and building stronger communities—one coat at a time.

Get involved at www.operationwarm.org.