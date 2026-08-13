Granite Creek-backed DCG Merges with Urban Emu: Expands Digital and Technical Capabilities

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a Chicago-based private investment firm, today announced that its portfolio company, The District Communications Group (DCG), has merged with Urban Emu, an innovative digital and technical solutions agency. The merger deepens DCG's data analytics and AI capabilities, expanding the tools it offers clients.

Founded in 2007, Urban Emu is a digital agency that blends design, technology, and communications to build digital tools and platforms for startups, government agencies, nonprofits, and enterprises.

By integrating Urban Emu's expertise, the merger reinforces DCG's position as a trusted partner to federal agencies and mission-driven organizations, while expanding its ability to serve a broader range of clients. As a result of the merger, DCG will offer clients a more seamless combination of research, communications, and technology — enabling faster decision-making, sharper targeting, and more efficient program execution.

"Client needs are evolving rapidly. Organizations are under increasing pressure to turn data into intelligence and deliver measurable results," said Adam Clampitt, CEO at DCG. "Bringing Urban Emu into DCG allows us to better connect insight, strategy, and technology, helping our clients operate more effectively and achieve their mission goals."

"When Granite Creek invested in DCG, we were drawn to a team doing work that genuinely matters — from combating human trafficking to advancing veteran mental health. Adding Urban Emu's technical depth gives DCG the tools to scale that impact further and serve clients with even greater precision," said Peter Lehman, Co-Founder and Partner at Granite Creek.

As part of the merger, Urban Emu CEO Patrick Kesler will join DCG's executive leadership team as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing DCG's research and development efforts and leading the integration of AI-driven solutions across the firm.

About DCG

The District Communications Group (DCG) is a strategy, technology, and engagement firm that helps organizations turn complexity into clarity and action. Combining expertise in research, data, communications, and digital solutions, DCG develops integrated strategies that help clients improve operational performance, engage key audiences, and achieve measurable results. For more than 16 years, DCG has supported federal agencies and mission-driven organizations, including the Departments of Veterans Affairs, War, State, Labor, Treasury, Transportation, and Homeland Security.

About Urban Emu

Founded in 2007, Urban Emu is a digital agency that blends design, technology, and communications to create unparalleled online and offline experiences. The firm's work spans data analytics, digital product development, and AI-driven solutions for clients navigating complex operational and mission-driven challenges.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek is a Chicago-based private investment firm providing growth capital and strategic resources to lower middle-market companies across business services, manufacturing, agribusiness, healthcare, and aerospace and defense. Known for its collaborative approach and operational expertise, Granite Creek has earned a place on Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for six consecutive years, a testament to its successful partnerships with entrepreneurs.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Granite Creek

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com