Ethos Signs Erin Andrews as Its Next Sports Partner in Growing Campaign to Make Life Insurance Accessible for Every Family

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos (NASDAQ: LIFE), a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced that it has signed its next sports partner, Erin Andrews, Fox Sports NFL reporter, co-host of 99 To Beat, entrepreneur, and cervical cancer survivor. Andrews will serve as a national ambassador for Ethos in an upcoming campaign, details of which will be announced at a later date.

“I've spent my career around athletes who prepare obsessively for every possible outcome on the field,” said Erin Andrews. “But when it comes to protecting their families financially, so many people, athletes and fans alike, just haven't gotten around to it. I've been through enough in my own life to know that you can't wait for the perfect moment. I'm proud to be joining the Ethos family, and I can't wait to share more.”

The signing marks the latest chapter in Ethos' deepening relationship with the world of sports. Earlier this year, the company launched a campaign with baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, whose own near-death experience and profound personal losses gave powerful authenticity to the message that no family should be left without a plan. In late 2025, Ethos partnered with NFL legend and broadcaster Boomer Esiason, who has spoken openly about losing his mother at age seven—a tragedy made harder by the absence of life insurance. These three sports figures have stories that couldn't be more different. But a common thread runs through them: each has lived through enough to know that preparation and protection aren't abstract concepts — they define what happens to the people you love most.

Erin Andrews brings a different and complementary dimension to that story. Having navigated serious personal health challenges in the public eye, Andrews speaks to audiences that previous Ethos partners have not always reached, particularly women and younger families who are among the most underserved demographics when it comes to life insurance coverage.

“Erin Andrews is someone who commands trust and authentic connection across an enormous and diverse audience,” said Prassath Leelakrishnan, Chief Growth Officer at Ethos. “She speaks to fans, to families, to women who are thinking about their futures. And she brings genuine conviction to this partnership. Together with Boomer and David, she completes a remarkable group of sports voices who each carry a personal understanding of why this matters. We look forward to sharing more about what we're building together.”

The signing reflects Ethos' broader strategic vision: to build a roster of trusted sports voices who each speak authentically to a different corner of the American family. Ethos is working to ensure that no matter who you are or where you encounter the brand, you find a face and a story that feels like yours.

For more information about Ethos, visit www.ethos.com .

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Through its platform, Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten. Learn more at ethos.com .

About Erin Andrews

Entrepreneur and broadcaster Erin Andrews is most widely known for her work as a member of FOX Sports’ A Team, reporting on “FOX NFL Sunday.” She can also be seen as co-host of the FOX game show, 99 To Beat, alongside Ken Jeong, with Season 2 releasing September 2026. Andrews garnered notable attention as an entrepreneur, launching WEAR by Erin Andrews in October 2019. The clothing and accessories brand, worn by the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift, focuses on fashion first licensed team apparel for women to wear on gameday and beyond, and has quickly become one of the top selling female licensed brands. In addition to being a trailblazer in the sports world, Andrews co-hosts the popular iHeartRadio podcast “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” which features unfiltered conversations between two girlfriends about life, sports, and pretty much every random topic that needs to be dissected. For 11 seasons, Andrews co-hosted ABC’s long-running reality series “Dancing with the Stars,” alongside Tom Bergeron. Recent notable appearances include her coverage of Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LI, Super Bowl XLVIII, the 2021 NFC Championship Game, the 2015 & 2014 World Series, the 2015 & 2014 MLB All Star Games and hosting FOX’s “Prime Time College Football Pregame Show.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of Ethos’ partnership with Erin Andrews, including the anticipated synergy of the Ethos and Erin Andrews campaign and Ethos’ platform, and any other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ethos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 5, 2026 and in other reports Ethos files from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Ethos undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.