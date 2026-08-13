Karim Rayani Files Early Warning Report Regarding Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karim Rayani announces that an early warning report has been filed in connection with the acquisition by R7 Investments Ltd. (“R7”), a corporation controlled by Mr. Rayani, on July 16th, 2026, of 1,000,000 units of Skull Ridge Gold Corp. (the “Company”) pursuant to the Company’s recently completed non-brokered private placement.

Each unit was acquired at a price of $0.026 and consisted of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share until July 16th, 2031. R7 paid aggregate cash consideration of $26,000 for the units.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Mr. Rayani beneficially owned, directly and indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 7,896,202 common shares of the Company and held 430,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 per share until July 20th, 2027. These securities represented approximately 12.60% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.20% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the stock options held by Mr. Rayani.

Immediately following the acquisition, Mr. Rayani beneficially owned, directly and indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 8,896,202 common shares, 430,000 stock options and 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company. These securities represented approximately 13.21% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 15.01% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of the stock options and warrants held or controlled by Mr. Rayani.

The securities were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Rayani and R7 may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

An early warning report containing additional information regarding the acquisition will be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy may also be obtained by contacting Karim Rayani at +1.604.716.0551 or k@r7.capital

On Behalf of R7 Investments Ltd.

KARIM RAYANI

Chairman/CEO







