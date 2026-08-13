“Hold Dexterra Accountable”: SEIU Local 2 holds rally outside Crosslinx headquarters

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEIU Local 2 recently learned that Dexterra Group, which has had a contract employing janitorial workers to clean the Eglinton Crosstown LRT stations:

Hid contracts from the union and kept workers from being part of the City-Wide Toronto collective agreement

Sub-contracted work which led to lower wages and worse working conditions for workers





SEIU Local 2 is hosting a rally outside the Crosslinx office to send a clear message that public infrastructure should never be cleaned on the backs of workers and that Crosslinx has a responsibility to ensure the companies it hires operate honestly, respect workers, and comply with labour law.

What: Rally to demand that Crosslinx hold Dexterra Accountable

Who: SEIU Local 2 members and supporters; Justicia for Migrant Workers, TTCriders, Toronto Centre Tenant Union, the Toronto Tenant Union, Toronto Centre City Council Candidate Curran Stikuts

When: Thursday, August 13, 2026, starts at 11:30am

Where: 90 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto, ON M4P 2Y3

For more information, contact:

Daniel Tseghay | Media Contact, SEIU Local 2

dtseghay@seiulocal2.ca | 403-560-5906