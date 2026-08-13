EASE Logistics Executive Recognized for Advancing Supply Chain Workforce Development and Training

– Abbi Failla to join fellow overall winners on panel at Women in Supply Chain Forum in Charleston –

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EASE Logistics (EASE), a full-service third-party and fourth-party logistics provider, announced today that Abbi Failla, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief of Staff to the CEO, has been named the overall winner of the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum Award in the Workforce Innovator category. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive present the award each year to recognize outstanding women in the industry.

Failla joined EASE in 2021 and founded the company's first Strategy and Innovation Department. She has since led the innovation charge through EASE's autonomous vehicle initiatives, including the company's partnerships with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), DriveOhio and Einride, building on EASE's earlier automated driving system (ADS) and I-70 corridor projects with technology partners Kratos Defense and Bosch. Failla has also been an internal champion for AI adoption as AMMI, the company's AI-driven orchestration layer, has become a cornerstone of how EASE runs. Outside EASE, she is a founding board member of the Ohio Supply Chain Academic Network (O-SCAN) and chairs its Workforce and Education Committee, which creates pathways for students to pursue supply chain careers as Ohio faces a projected shortfall of more than 210,000 supply chain jobs by 2030.

“Whether it's our autonomous vehicle projects or AI tools like AMMI, none of it works if our people aren't grounded in how EASE actually operates, our systems, and our core processes,” said Failla. “That's true whether someone is brand new to logistics or has been doing it for twenty years. This award says more about the people who show up every day willing to learn something new than it does about me.”

Failla also built and continues to oversee EASE's business operations functions, scaling and guiding those teams as the company has grown, including the training and development function, which onboards new hires on EASE's systems and processes and provides ongoing training to ensure the team keeps pace as EASE continuously advances its AI capabilities. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication from Ohio University and is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional.

“Abbi has built the infrastructure that lets our people grow alongside our technology,” said Peter Coratola Jr., president, CEO and founder, EASE Logistics. “This award reflects work that most people outside our walls never see.”

The Women in Supply Chain Award recognizes female supply chain professionals whose achievements set a foundation for women at every level of the industry. This year's four categories, Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer and Workforce Innovator, span the different ways women are shaping the industry, from early-career momentum to decades of leadership. Failla's win in Workforce Innovator recognizes leaders who build supply chain talent through education and training, and it comes with an invitation to speak on a panel at the forum.

As an overall category winner, Failla will join the three other 2026 overall winners on the “Honoring Overall Winners” panel at the Women in Supply Chain Forum on Nov. 18, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. The forum runs Nov. 17 to 19 at the Charleston Marriott in Charleston, South Carolina. For more information, visit womeninsupplychainforum.com.

About EASE Logistics

EASE Logistics is one of the largest privately held logistics companies in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 2014 by Peter Coratola Jr., EASE has grown into a nationally recognized logistics provider known for its innovation, service and proprietary technology. The company is an eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree and was named the No. 1 transportation company on Fortune's 2023 list of America's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com.

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Makayla Cruz

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