TAB Bank Delivers $3.5 Million Factoring Facility to Indiana-Based Cadillac Coffee Company

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank has extended a $3.5 million factoring facility with a $1.5 million inventory sublimit to Cadillac Coffee Company. The new facility will provide funding, service, and support for the Company so they can continue providing high levels of customer satisfaction, delivered through their exceptional line of high-end coffee and tea products.

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Cadillac Coffee Company is a historic coffee roaster and distributor with roots dating back to 1888, when Richard Steven Gehlert first began selling coffee to local businesses in Detroit. Over the decades, the company expanded its operations, opening its first roasting plant in 1903 and eventually evolving into what is now known as Cadillac Coffee Company in the early 1950’s.

“We are very pleased to have funded this credit facility with our new friends at TAB Bank,” stated Rick Gehlert, Owner of Cadillac Coffee Company. “The entire TAB Bank team stepped right up and got to know us and our story. It was a real pleasure to work with their team as we collaborated together on the best possible funding solution for our Company. We are very excited to be working with them.”

“Selecting the right financial partner means choosing one that truly understands the ins and outs of your business,” said Aaron Brand, Vice President of Business Development at TAB Bank. “TAB Bank has nearly three decades of experience supporting small to medium-sized commercial businesses, enabling us to deliver customized solutions that bring value to our clients.”

TAB Bank specializes in customized financial services for small and mid-sized businesses, with particular strength in asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions. The bank’s approach enables companies to access the capital they need to overcome challenges and accelerate their growth.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For nearly 28 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .