Meet Pomoni: Physician-Founded Polyphenol Brand Unveils New Name, New Olive Oil Supplement for Athletes

BETTENDORF, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-Liv, the physician-founded brand behind HPLC-verified Greek olive polyphenols, is now Pomoni (www.pomoni.com). The rebranded company has also introduced it’s a new Phenolia supplement, Phenolia Endurance, formulated specifically for high performance athletes.

Phenolia Endurance pairs Pomoni’s three-source Phenolia base with Greek beetroot for athletes in training and recovery. All Pomoni products are in the process of being LCG Informed Sport-certified.

Pomoni's flagship supplement, Phenolia, delivers the polyphenol content of high-phenolic Greek olive oil without the oil or the calories. Rather than relying on a single input, the formula draws on three complementary Greek botanical sources: high-polyphenol olive fruit extract, olive leaf extract, and Greek mountain tea, known as Sideritis.

A name that echos its process

Pomoni, pronounced “po-mo-NEE,” is derived from the Greek word υπομονή (ee-po-mo-NEE), or patience. Pomoni founder and double board-certified occupational and environmental medicine physician, Peter Matos, D.O., M.P.H., says the new name reflects the belief that things worth harvesting — a grove, a lab result, training for a finish line — cannot be rushed.

Greek growers wait for the early harvest, when olives are still green and polyphenol concentrations are at their highest — accepting far less oil per tree in exchange for higher potency end result. This approach to harvesting is the foundation of Pomoni's products.

Every batch of Pomoni’s products are tested by high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), the clinical methodology recognized by the International Olive Council, with results published for customers to read. Pomoni also runs NMR analysis, which is more frequently cited by others in the industry but is not grounded in laboratory testing.

“You cannot produce HPLC-verified Greek Olive polyphenols at scale—there is no rushing the process,” said Dr. Matos. “You cannot rush a harvest, you cannot rush a stability study, and you cannot rush the evidence. Every shortcut in this category shows up as a number nobody can substantiate later. At Pomoni, we believe evidence-based results are worth waiting for. We publish both numbers but lead with HPLC, because a polyphenol claim that can't be reproduced in a lab isn't a claim—it’s an advertisement.”

Pomoni’s brand mark also reflects this: a lyre stands in for the silent initial Y in υπομονή, a nod to the classical Greek tradition in which the company's sourcing and research are rooted.

Sponsoring core4: 100 miles of proof

Pomoni is a sponsor of this year’s core4, the Iowa City gravel race taking place from August 14-16, 2026, and will have information on Phenolia Endurance available to all attending this year’s the event. As part of the international Gravel Earth Series, core4’s “no surface untouched” format routes riders across gravel, B-roads, singletrack, and pavement over distances from 20 to 100 miles.

“Gravel endurance racing is a discipline built on sustained aerobic effort, inflammation management, and the ability to recover and go again — the same physiology our formulation work is aimed at,” said Matos. “Gravel racers train year-round, they pay attention to recovery, and they read labels. If a product doesn't do anything, they will be the first to say so. That's exactly the audience we want.”

Phenolia supplements and its bottled high-phenolic olive oil, O-Liv, are available at pomoni.com, with subscription and one-time purchase options. Batch-specific certificates of analysis are published on the site.

About Pomoni

Pomoni — from υπομονή, Greek for patience — makes physician-formulated supplements and foods built on verified Greek olive polyphenols. Founded by Peter Matos, D.O., M.P.H., a double board-certified occupational and environmental medicine physician, the company sources early-harvest Koroneiki olives from Greek groves and publishes HPLC-verified lab results for every batch. Its products include Phenolia, a three-source olive polyphenol capsule, and O-Liv high-phenolic extra virgin olive oil. Pomoni products are distributed by O-Liv LLC of Bettendorf, Iowa. Learn more at pomoni.com.

Instagram & TikTok: @pomoniofficial

Media Contact

Alyson Nikulicz

Intelligent Relations

alyson@intelligentrelations.com