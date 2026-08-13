Deterministic AI Could Become the Missing Layer in the $2 Trillion AI Revolution

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary Counter- Artificial intelligence is moving fast, but one of the biggest challenges now is making AI more predictable and dependable. That is where deterministic AI engines could become increasingly important. Instead of simply generating an answer and hoping it is right, deterministic AI is designed to follow specific rules, logic and processes so that the same information produces a consistent result. That can be a big deal when AI is being used for things like financial decisions, cybersecurity, industrial automation, defense, healthcare and other situations where a wrong answer can be expensive. And the overall market opportunity is getting hard to ignore. Grand View Research estimates the global AI market could reach about $1.81 trillion by 2030, while MarketsandMarkets projects the market could reach approximately $2.41 trillion by 2032. Active companies in the Artificial Intelligence space include: Galiark Corporation, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX), JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) The real opportunity may be in what happens when AI starts moving from chatbots and experiments into everyday business operations. Companies are going to want AI that can make decisions quickly, but they are also going to want those decisions to be consistent, explainable and easier to verify. A deterministic engine could essentially act as a layer of control around AI, helping companies make sure automated systems stay within defined rules instead of going off in unpredictable directions. Think about banks processing transactions, manufacturers running automated equipment, data centers managing massive workloads or defense systems responding in real time. These are areas where "close enough" isn't good enough. With the global AI market estimated at roughly $260 billion in 2025 and projected to top $1.2 trillion by 2030, according to Statista, even a relatively small technology segment serving this expanding ecosystem could represent a meaningful commercial opportunity.

Key areas to watch for Next Generation AI:

AI verification: Checking AI decisions against defined rules and expected outcomes.

Enterprise automation: Making automated business processes more consistent.

Cybersecurity: Helping detect threats and respond according to predetermined rules.

Financial services: Supporting transactions, compliance, risk management and fraud detection.

Defense: Providing predictable decision-making for autonomous and AI-assisted systems.

Data centers: Helping manage increasingly complex AI infrastructure and workloads.

Healthcare: Supporting AI systems where consistency and traceability are critical.

AI agents: Adding guardrails and repeatable logic as autonomous AI becomes more common.

Market opportunity: Global AI forecasts range from roughly $1.2 trillion by 2030 to more than $2.4 trillion by 2032, depending on the market definition and research firm.





Galiark launches next-generation deterministic AI for trusted enterprise decision making - A disruptive new AI infrastructure designed to transform the systems that run the world - Galiark Corporation today announced its official launch, introducing a next-generation deterministic AI engine designed to help organizations make complex decisions with greater consistency, transparency and 100% accountability.

From healthcare and financial services to government, defense and critical infrastructure, organizations are increasingly turning to AI to support and run consequential decisions. Yet most current AI systems are probabilistic: highly capable at generating and interpreting information, but are not designed to produce the same reasoned outcome from the same evidence and rules every time.

Galiark takes a fundamentally different approach - At the heart of its technology is MobiusTM, Galiark’s proprietary deterministic reasoning engine. Mobius connects data, evidence, rules, events and relationships through time, enabling organizations to understand what happened, why it happened, what could change the outcome and what may happen next.

The result is a disruptive new approach to enterprise AI: an engine designed not simply to generate an answer, but to support decisions that can be repeated, traced, tested and defended – delivering a level of auditable and accountable decision intelligence that has, until now, been out of reach for conventional AI.

“Most of today’s AI conversations have focused on querying. But the institutions that run healthcare, finance, government and critical infrastructure face a different challenge: they have to make consequential decisions and stand behind them,” said Jason Scott, Co-Founder of Galiark. “Galiark was built for that problem. Our Mobius Engine reasons from evidence and rules, shows how the outcome was reached and keeps human accountability where it belongs. That is a fundamentally different proposition to what’s currently on the market.”

Beyond prediction to cause, consequence and forward reasoning - Mobius combines four connected reasoning capabilities designed for complex decision environments:

Deterministic reasoning: given the same evidence, rules and system state, Mobius follows the same reasoning path and produces a consistent, reproducible output

given the same evidence, rules and system state, Mobius follows the same reasoning path and produces a consistent, reproducible output Causal reasoning: examines why an outcome occurred, rather than simply identifying patterns or correlations

examines why an outcome occurred, rather than simply identifying patterns or correlations Counterfactual reasoning: tests how an outcome could change if a fact, condition or action were different

tests how an outcome could change if a fact, condition or action were different Forward reasoning: examines how a decision may affect the wider system over time



Together, these capabilities allow Galiark to move beyond a single probabilistic output and create a connected view of the environment surrounding a decision.

“From day one, the goal was to reason from the rules rather than generate the most likely answer and hope,” said Matt Tyler, Founder of Galiark. “Our Mobius engine can show an organization what happened, why it happened, what could change the outcome and what may happen next. Where the evidence or rules do not support a conclusion, it can escalate the decision to a human rather than invent one. That discipline is fundamental in environments where accountability matters.”

Built for multiple industries – perfect timing for regulated and high-consequence markets - Galiark is designed for all enterprise environments, but especially where decisions depend on complex combinations of evidence, regulation, policy, history, relationships and changing conditions. Its application areas include healthcare, tax, banking, insurance, markets and risk, trade finance, government, defense and critical infrastructure.

The underlying Mobius technology has also been demonstrated in tax and other complex decision environments, with Galiark now focused on translating the core technology into repeatable enterprise applications.

“Regulated industries face demands that conventional AI was not originally designed to meet: consistency, explainability, auditability, security and accountability as operational requirements rather than optional features,” said Thomas Bennett, Co-Founder of Galiark. “The opportunity is much bigger than a single application. The same underlying challenge exists across sectors that may look very different on the surface but share one fundamental requirement: complex decisions that have to be understood and justified.”

Designed to work with existing enterprise environments - Its Mobius AI engine is designed to connect with existing organizational data, documents, systems, workflows and AI tools rather than requiring wholesale replacement of current infrastructure. Its architecture is intended to support the integration, governance, security and auditability required to deploy deterministic, explainable and accountable AI within all organizations, particularly regulated and sensitive environments.

Its Mobius engine can also operate alongside other AI technologies. Large language models and machine-learning systems can provide valuable capabilities for interpreting information, extracting data, identifying patterns and supporting natural-language interaction. Mobius provides a different infrastructure layer of intelligence, focused on modelling the relationships between information, applying rules consistently and reasoning through cause, time and consequence.

The technology has been developed for privacy-sensitive environments, including deployment alongside advanced encryption architectures and highly governed data frameworks.

A transformative new category: deterministic AI - Deterministic reasoning represents an important next stage in the evolution of enterprise AI. Generative AI has transformed how organizations create and interact with information. Galiark is focused on the next challenge: enabling organizations to use AI in decision making where the reasoning behind the outcome matters as much as the outcome itself.

“The next phase of enterprise AI will not be defined by generation alone,” added Scott. “It will be defined by whether organizations can trust the reasoning behind consequential decisions. We believe deterministic, causal and forward-reasoning AI has the potential to transform how those decisions are made – especially within regulated industries.”

While applicable across enterprise environments, Galiark is particularly suited to regulated and high-consequence sectors where decisions must withstand scrutiny. Commercialization begins with healthcare claims adjudication, before expanding into further markets with clearly defined problems and measurable value.

As AI investment accelerates, so too does demand for systems that combine capability with transparency, security and governance. Galiark believes deterministic and predictive AI will become a critical complement to large language models where consistency and accountability are paramount. Read more about Galiark Corporation by visiting: https://www.galiark.ai/

In other Artificial Intelligence industry news of note:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) recently announced a strategic initiative with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to deliver an intelligent engine for running NVIDIA AI and Nemotron open models in sovereign environments, with a focus on United States government agencies and U.S. critical infrastructure, where open models are essential for national security, corporate sustainability, and industrial innovation.

NVIDIA’s AI platform (compute, ecosystem, and open models) and Palantir’s critical infrastructure products (AIP, Ontology, Foundry, and Apollo) provide an intelligent engine for training and deploying open models alongside proprietary technology used for America’s most critical government agencies and commercial companies. Combined with Palantir’s domain-optimized harnesses, NVIDIA Nemotron open models deliver frontier capabilities for specialized workloads while enabling organizations to retain control of their data, intellectual property, and AI systems.

Key capabilities of the offering include explicit data authorization, secure perimeter enforcement, architecturally-enforced customer-specific isolation, data portability, right to erasure, and full auditability. Using open source Nemotron models with Palantir AIP, Ontology, Foundry, and Apollo offers customers trust, accessibility, control and lower costs.

North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), and the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the growth of domestic infrastructure, expand workforce participation opportunities, strengthen supply chain resilience, and foster long-term economic development associated with AI and energy infrastructure investment.

Through the MOU, AIP’s anticipated project pipeline will provide visibility to improve planning for future workforce needs. The parties will also explore opportunities that expand apprenticeship utilization, strengthen workforce training, build more recruitment initiatives, and better ensure viable long-term, family-sustaining career pathways.

Solo venture capitalist Ozi Amanat announced $200 million in capital commitments through K2 Global focused on artificial intelligence, robotics, compute infrastructure, semiconductors, national security, and next-generation healthcare technologies.

K2 Global has built concentrated positions in ambitious frontier technology companies, including Neuralink, xAI, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX), Shield AI, Tenstorrent, Synchron, Lambda, Agility Robotics, and Function Health*.

K2 Global focuses on backing founders across artificial intelligence, autonomy, defense systems, robotics, semiconductors, compute infrastructure, and healthcare. Ozi's investment strategy centers on identifying foundational technology platforms positioned to shape the next decade of innovation and American technological leadership.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) arranged the credit facility, with participation from a group of other unnamed lenders, Global AI was set to announce Monday.

Founded in 2024 by a team of tech industry veterans, Global AI has pitched itself as offering more secure and cost-effective AI infrastructure for private companies and sovereign nations. Other tech companies are turning to a mix of venture capital and debt financing to secure costly chips and data centers for AI.

Global AI has $6.2 billion in contracted revenues, including $1 billion already built and delivered to customers, according to Chief Executive Officer Sami Issa. The company expects to have 1 gigawatt of capacity available by 2029 – enough to power up to 750,000 US homes at any given time.

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