Noon Energy and Sabanci Renewables Announce Strategic Agreement to Deploy 1 GW of Ultra-Long Duration Storage for AI Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noon Energy , a pioneer in ultra-long duration energy storage (ultra-LDES), today announced a joint agreement with Sabanci Renewables to utilize Noon's technology to deliver 100% renewable, 24/7/365 energy for AI-Infrastructure. The companies will co-develop ultra-LDES projects, integrating Noon Energy’s reversible electrofuels battery systems with Sabanci’s renewable portfolio to deliver 100% clean, firm power for AI infrastructure. This collaboration targets up to 1 GW of capacity, providing a reliable, long-duration solution.

As an investor in Noon Energy — and the sister company of Sabanci Renewables — Sabanci Climate Ventures has enabled this planned collaboration, which reflects strong confidence in Noon’s innovative approach and sets the stage for a potential commercial deployment beginning as early as 2027.

Baseload Renewables for AI Infrastructure

The focus of the strategic agreement is the co-development of 100% clean, firm power projects which pair Sabanci Renewables’ clean generation portfolio with Noon Energy’s ultra-LDES storage to enable baseload renewable energy. These projects will be structured as Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) or capacity offtake agreements for systems up to 1 GW (100 GWh). This joint effort highlights the rapidly accelerating market demand for ultra-LDES needed to integrate large-scale solar and wind resources, especially to support expanding AI infrastructure. With Sabanci Renewables targeting a 3 GW renewable portfolio in the U.S. in the next 5 years, these projects would significantly contribute to their total capacity goal. Together, Sabanci and Noon Energy will enable ultra-low cost, clean, firm power for customers and the grid.

"Partnering with an established and forward-thinking company like Sabanci Renewables marks a critical step in accelerating the path to commercialization for our ultra-LDES technology," said Chris Graves, Noon Energy CEO. "In this cooperation we will develop the commercial, technical, and operational frameworks to unlock a 100% reliable and renewable grid for cents per kWh using multi-day energy storage."

Murat Oguz Arcan, Chief Growth Officer of Sabanci Renewables and Managing Director of Sabanci Climate Ventures, stated that, "We are pleased to support Noon in this endeavor, and in doing so, we are opening new investment opportunities for Sabanci Renewables. We believe that supporting the growth of AI through innovative power solutions is essential to enabling timely, sustainable growth. By bridging Noon Energy’s ultra long duration energy storage technology with Sabanci Renewables’ renewable energy expertise, we aim to contribute to the development of the clean, reliable, and scalable energy infrastructure that the AI economy will require."

Co-Development and Commercial Roadmap

The companies will work collaboratively to explore project opportunities and define commercial, technical, and operational frameworks. Sabanci Renewables is expected to contribute project development insights and capital expertise, while Noon would focus on scaling manufacturing, providing technical input, and overseeing operations and maintenance activities.

To learn more about the partnership and Noon Energy, visit noon.energy .

About Noon Energy

Noon Energy is an ultra-long duration energy storage company that is developing novel solutions to the renewable energy intermittency problem, enabling a resilient, secure, and affordable energy future. Founded in 2018, Noon Energy has developed a revolutionary battery technology for ultra-long-duration energy storage of 100+ hours that stores energy using abundant elements, such as carbon and oxygen, instead of relatively scarce metals like lithium. Noon Energy has raised more than $45 million in venture capital and government grants from At One Ventures, Emerson Collective, Clean Energy Ventures, Aramco Ventures, Prime Impact Fund, Elemental Impact, Sabanci Climate Ventures, D3 Jubilee, the California Energy Commission, and others.

To learn more about the company, visit noon.energy and follow along on LinkedIn .

About Sabanci Renewables

Sabanci Renewables is a U.S. based clean energy platform dedicated to the development, construction, and long-term operation of utility-scale solar power projects. Currently operating and constructing four power plants with a combined capacity of 790 MWdc within the ERCOT market, the company serves as the U.S. utility-scale renewable energy arm of Sabanci Climate Technologies, the umbrella entity that also houses Sabanci Climate Ventures to support global energy transformation.

Sabanci Climate Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sabanci Holding, one of Türkiye’s leading holding companies, with over three decades of expertise in the energy sector. Positioned to reach multi-gigawatt operational capacity, Sabancı Renewables continues to expand its footprint through disciplined capital deployment, structured financing, and a steadfast focus on long-term portfolio value.

Learn more at sabancict.com and follow along on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

media@noon.energy

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3988f0de-a66b-4ec4-b941-13d000afd6c8